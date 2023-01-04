Republican rebels reject Donald Trump backing for Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

Kevin McCarthy - JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Hardline Republicans defied Donald Trump and delivered a string of humiliating defeats for their party's House Speaker nominee, Kevin McCarthy, on Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump urged the 20 ultra-conservative rebels, nicknamed the "Taliban 20" by their Republican peers, to rally behind Mr McCarthy after voting against him in three ballots the day before.

"Republicans, do not turn a great triumph into a giant and embarrassing defeat," Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Vote for Kevin, close the deal, take the victory."

But in a humiliating setback for both the former president and Mr McCarthy, the "Taliban 20" blocked his bid to become Speaker of the House of Representatives in three more rounds of voting yesterday.

On Tuesday, Mr McCarthy drew at most 203 votes. On Wednesday, his total slipped to 201.

One of the 20, Lauren Boebert, a representative from Colorado and enthusiastic backer of Mr Trump's "MAGA" platform, shot back at the demand in an astonishing break with the former president.

"Let's stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us. Even having my favourite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off," she said in a speech from the House floor.

She added: "The President [Mr Trump] needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that 'sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw'."



Insufficiently loyal to Trump

Mr McCarthy needed 218 votes in the House, which flipped to a narrow 222-212 Republican majority after last year’s midterm elections.

But he failed to bring into line the party rebels, including several high-profile allies of Mr Trump, and he was rocked by 19 “no” votes from his own side in each of the first two rounds, rising to 20 in the third.

Kevin McCarthy - Al Drago/Bloomberg

One roadblock to Mr McCarthy’s anointment was the perception by some on his party’s Right wing that he is insufficiently loyal to Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again after losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Mr Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington, and were committed to stopping Mr McCarthy’s rise without concessions to their priorities.

To win support, Mr McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of the Freedom Caucus, who have been agitating for rule changes and other concessions that give rank-and-file members more influence in the legislative process.

He has also promised the hardliners investigations of Joe Biden’s family and administration, as well as of the FBI and CIA.

The Speaker wields huge influence in Washington by presiding over House business and is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president.

The House was adjourned on Tuesday and is expected to hold further ballots until someone emerges with a majority. It is not out of the question that a new candidate could come to the fore.