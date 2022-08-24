Donald Trump backed two Miami-Dade Republicans in Tuesday’s elections. How did they do?

Douglas Hanks
·3 min read

Former President Donald Trump backed two candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission, and both came out ahead Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade results had one Trump candidate winning his commission seat and one with a first-place slot heading into a November run-off election.

Trump never campaigned in Miami, and his endorsements in the District 6 and District 12 races came only from statements released by his political action committee, Save America.

Both of the Trump-endorsed candidates, Republicans Kevin Marino Cabrera and Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez, touted Trump’s endorsement in campaign communications for the nonpartisan seats. In 2020, Trump dominated in both districts, beating Joe Biden by 20 points in each.

Here’s a look at how Trump’s candidates fared in the Miami-Dade County Commission elections:

District 6: Kevin Cabrera got Trump’s endorsement. He’s heading into the runoff

Donald Trump poses with Kevin Cabrera, director of the former president’s 2020 Florida campaign, in an undated photo. Trump endorsed Cabrera in the Aug. 23, 2022 race for the District 6 seat for the Miami-Dade County Commission.
Donald Trump poses with Kevin Cabrera, director of the former president’s 2020 Florida campaign, in an undated photo. Trump endorsed Cabrera in the Aug. 23, 2022 race for the District 6 seat for the Miami-Dade County Commission.



Kevin Marino Cabrera, a lobbyist who held a paid position in Trump’s 2020 Florida campaign, was endorsed by the former president in May. His main opponent in the District 6 race was Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., who was endorsed by the term-limited commissioner in the seat, Rebeca Sosa.

Cabrera embraced Trump’s support from the start, releasing the endorsement the same day Fors joined the race. Cabrera modified a Trump slogan for his own political committee, calling it Dade First. The endorsement repeated Trump’s false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and praised Cabrera for a willingness to “fight for Safe and Secure elections.”

With almost all precincts reporting, Cabrera was in the lead with 43% of the vote. Fors was in a distant second place, with 26% of the vote.

Since no candidate in the four-person race is on track to take more than 50% of the vote, Cabrera and Fors are headed to a run-off election in November.

District 12: Doral Mayor Bermudez got Trump’s endorsement. He won

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez is a candidate for Miami-Dade County’s District 12 commission seat. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bermudez. Trump owns a golf resort in Doral.
Doral Mayor Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez is a candidate for Miami-Dade County’s District 12 commission seat. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bermudez. Trump owns a golf resort in Doral.

The Bermudez campaign secured Trump’s endorsement six days before the election as opponent Sophia Lacayo tried to cast the Republican Doral mayor as too liberal for District 12.

With all precincts reporting, Bermudez had 66% of the vote to 34% for Lacayo, a former Sweetwater commissioner forced out of office in 2020 after pleading guilty to perjury over the addresses she used to qualify for city office.

With only two people in the race, the candidate with the most votes will be elected to the District 12 seat, currently held by term-limited Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

Trump owns a golf resort in Doral, the Trump National Doral Miami, and is seeking city approval of a new project on the property. Before he became president, Trump donated to Bermudez’s mayoral campaigns.

Lacayo, who owns a tax-preparation business, reported spending more than $1.3 million in personal funds on the race, accounting for almost all of the $1.38 million spent by her campaign committee. Bermudez reported raising close to what Lacayo did, $1.27 million, all of it from donors.

She used Trump in campaign materials earlier in the election, prompting Trump to note in his endorsement of Bermudez that the Doral mayor’s opponent used his image without his permission. The Trump endorsement came late in the race as the Bermudez camp tried to block Lacayo, also a Republican, from casting herself as the true conservative in the race.

Two weeks earlier, the Bermudez campaign touted an endorsement from the other side of the political spectrum: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the most prominent elected Democrat in the county.

Trump’s Bermudez endorsement was silent on the 2020 election, and praised the Doral mayor as strong on gun rights, and support for law enforcement and small businesses. “He will never let you down!” Trump wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Ireland's Bennett wins second Vuelta stage, Teunissen grabs overall lead

    UTRECHT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch fans got a surprise treat as Mike Teunissen grabbed the overall leader's red jersey in the Spanish Vuelta, and Sam Bennett of Ireland won the sprint finish in the second stage Saturday. Defending champion Primoz Roglic stayed near the top of the standings. Teunissen came in fourth place at the final sprint to become the second Dutch leader in the overall standings after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Robert Gesink led after the first stage. “Actually, it wasn’t the pl

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p