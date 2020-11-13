Donald Trump attacks Fox News for forgetting ‘Golden Goose’ that ‘made them successful’

Donald Trump appeared to refer to himself as "the Golden Goose" that made Fox News successful in a furious tweet attacking the TV station.

It came as President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday - but the transition to his administration remains in political stasis as Mr Trump refuses to accept defeat.

Mr Biden was projected to win Arizona after more than a week of vote counting, Edison Research said. He becomes only the second Democratic presidential candidate in seven decades to win the traditionally Republican state.

His win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Mr Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.3 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

Fox News was one of the first news stations to call Arizona for Mr Biden, reportedly sparking anger in the President's camp.

On Thursday, more than a week after the election, Mr Trump took to Twitter to blast the TV channel.

He tweeted: "@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!"

The tweet prompted bemused reactions from other social media users.

The Secret Barrister tweeted: "Are... are you the goose, Mr President?"

While Eugene Gu MD said the president's tweet was both "hilarious and yet also true".

"Trump calling himself the Golden Goose is both hilarious and yet also true. There is no question Trump has been the Golden Goose for not only Fox News but all of mainstream media. He turned our country into a reality TV show where news and politics became grotesque entertainment."

With only a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Mr Trump, who has claimed without evidence that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

In order to erase Mr Biden's advantage, Mr Trump would have to overtake the Democrat's lead in at least three of the competitive swing states.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in numerous states, although some have already been thrown out by judges. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.

However, Mr Trump's refusal to accept the result of the November 3 election has stalled the process of transitioning to a new administration.

The federal agency that normally would release funding to an incoming president-elect, the General Services Administration, has not yet recognised Mr Biden as the winner.

