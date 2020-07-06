Donald Trump attacks Bubba Wallace and labels Nascar’s noose controversy a ‘hoax’

Donald Trump has hit out at Bubba Wallace and labelled Nascar’s noose controversy a “hoax”.

The FBI recently concluded that no hate crime was committed after a noose was discovered in a stall used by the black driver at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway.

The investigation concluded that it was a pull-rope handle that had been there since at least October 2019, and now the President of the United States has taken to Twitter to demand Wallace apologise.

Trump wrote: “Has Bubba Wallace apologised to all of those great Nascar drivers and officials who came to his aid, stood by his side and were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another hoax?

“That and the flag decision has caused the lowest ratings ever!”



