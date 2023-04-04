Donald Trump hunkers down in New York ahead of arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump has been huddling with lawyers at Trump Tower in New York City as he prepares to face criminal charges on Tuesday.

He faces criminal charges linked to a payment - just before the 2016 election - made to buy the silence of a porn star who says they had sex.

Extra security measures are in place with the New York authorities expecting demonstrations by the president's supporters and opponents.

Mr Trump, 76, denies wrongdoing.

He is the first former or serving US president ever to face a criminal case.

"WITCH HUNT," Mr Trump, a Republican, wrote on his Truth Social platform shortly before travelling from his home in Florida on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, police and court officers as well as Secret Service agents are expected to escort Mr Trump through New York to the Lower Manhattan court complex.

The charges he faces will be disclosed in full at the hearing, which is scheduled for around 14:15 local time (19:15 BST). His lawyers have already said he will plead not guilty.

The president is expected first to surrender at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg before he is arraigned in court.

Mr Trump has been under investigation over a $130,000 (£105,000) wire transfer by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump has denied a sexual encounter with Ms Daniels.

Hush money agreements are not illegal, but the Manhattan prosecutor has been investigating whether business records were falsified in relation to the payment.

Mr Trump faces at least one felony charge in the case, according to US media. Other reports suggest there are about 30 counts in his indictment.

Media outlets lobbied Judge Juan Merchan to allow cameras inside the court, a motion that was opposed by Mr Trump's legal team.

"We submit that the media request should be denied because it will create a circus-like atmosphere at the arraignment," his attorneys wrote in a letter.

But on Monday night, Judge Merchan reportedly granted the media's request.

He ruled that five pool still photographers will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes before the arraignment formally starts, according to ABC News.

The former president is expected to be released on bail and return to his Florida home Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening, where he plans to deliver remarks at 20:15 local time.

His trip on Monday lunchtime from Palm Beach to Manhattan was closely watched by millions.

Live trackers followed his plane - painted in red, white and blue with "Trump" in big letters on the side - throughout the nearly four-hour flight from West Palm Beach to LaGuardia Airport in Queens.

Anticipating his arrival, the intersection around Trump Tower - the former president's Manhattan residence - was thronged with New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Dozens of media crews had set up camp on every available corner while at least five news helicopters hovered high over Fifth Avenue.

Mr Trump waved at media and the crowd before walking in to the skyscraper under tight security, just after 16:15 local time (20:15 GMT).

He is understood to have spent Monday evening at Trump Tower consulting with legal advisers, a team that grew with the addition of Todd Blanche, a prominent white-collar criminal defence lawyer and former federal prosecutor who previously represented Mr Trump's onetime campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Mr Trump's 2024 White House campaign has raised over $8m since news of the charges against him broke last week.

At a news conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that, although there were no specific threats against the city, officials were ready for any trouble.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," he said. "New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger."

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to hold a pro-Trump rally near the court on Tuesday.

Unlike the days preceding the Capitol riot in 2021 by Trump supporters, New York officials say they have not seen any influx of protesters to the city in recent days.

President Joe Biden, at an event in the state of Minnesota on Monday, told reporters he had no concerns about unrest in New York, saying: "I have faith in the New York Police Department."

With additional reporting from Kayla Epstein in New York