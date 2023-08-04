Donald Trump pleads not guilty to trying to overturn 2020 US election result as he appears in court

(AP)

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, during an appearance in court in Washington DC.

The former US president appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse at 4pm local time - 9pm in the UK - on Thursday, two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before January 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the US Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has overseen the investigation, looked on from the front row in the courtroom as Trump entered his plea before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya on Thursday.

“Not guilty,” the former president said, emphasising the first word.

As he boarded a plane following his arraignment, Trump described it as a “very sad day for America.”

“This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America,” he said.

The arraignment hearing lasted around half-an-hour, and took place just half a mile from the US Capitol, the building Trump’s supporters stormed in 2021.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Mr Smith accused Trump and his allies of promoting false claims the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest electoral votes from Joe Biden.

Trump supporters demonstrating outside the courthouse on Thursday (REUTERS)

Trump, 77, faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted, and to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The next court date in the case will be August 28 before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, though Ms Upadhyaya said Trump would not be required to attend. Ms Chutkan intends to set a trial date at that time, said Ms Upadhyaya.

Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, registered an early objection, arguing that the magnitude of the case and the amount of materials involved could require a lot of time.

“What we desire utmost is the opportunity to fairly defend President Trump in this matter,” he said.

Prosecutor Thomas Windom countered that the case should proceed as normal, including with a speedy trial.

Trump was released without travel restrictions. One of his conditions of release is that he not discuss the case with any witnesses unless accompanied by his lawyers.

Trump has portrayed the indictment, as well as the other criminal cases against him, as a “witch hunt” intended to derail his White House campaign. In a series of social media posts since Tuesday, he has accused the Biden administration of targeting him for political gain.

This is the third criminal case brought against Trump in less than six months. Trump denies the allegations against him in all three legal cases.

Nearly two months ago, Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

He has also previously pleaded not guilty to New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

Demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse on Thursday (REUTERS)

Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there. The Atlanta-area prosecutor, Fani Willis, isexpected to file indictments by mid-August.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his Thursday court appearance.

Around half of Republicans said they would not vote for Trump if he were convicted of a felony, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, underscoring the potential risks his legal entanglements pose for his candidacy.

But the same poll, taken after Tuesday’s indictment, also demonstrated his remarkable resiliency in the Republican primary race. He earned the support of 47 per cent of Republicans, extending his lead over second-place Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, at 13 per cent.

Extra security including additional fencing and road blocks was in place outside the courthouse for Mr Trump’s appearance on Thursday.

Protesters were pictured outside the building, holding signs that bore slogans including “save our democracy” and “Trump or death”.