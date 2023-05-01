Donald Trump to arrive in UK in week of Coronation

Donald Trump - REUTERS

Donald Trump is expected to fly into Scotland on Monday morning for the first time since exiting the White House.

The former US president was scheduled to arrive mid-morning at Aberdeen Airport following a flight from his Florida base on his personally branded Boeing 757.

He is expected to spend time at his golf resort at the Menie estate in Balmedie, just north of the city, holding meetings and playing a round.

Mr Trump will then travel on Tuesday to the world-famous Turnberry course and hotel in South Ayrshire, which his company bought in 2014 and has since spent millions renovating.

It is thought the 76-year-old will be accompanied by his son, Eric, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization with responsibility for the two Scottish courses.

Accounts published earlier this year showed Turnberry posted pre-tax losses of £3.7 million in 2021 and the Balmedie course £697,000.

Donald Trump - PA

The former US president is expected to land at Shannon Airport in Ireland on Wednesday before visiting his Trump International Hotel and Golf Links on the outskirts of Doonbeg in County Clare.

Mr Trump has repeatedly emphasised his love for Scotland, highlighting that his mother Mary was born on the Isle of Lewis.

He last visited Scotland in June 2018, when he was president and flew into Ayrshire's Prestwick Airport in Air Force One with his wife, Melania. She is not expected to make the trip this time.

They spent two nights at Turnberry and he was booed by protestors on a neighbouring beach when he and Eric came within view as they played the Ailsa course. He waved and smiled at them before moving on.

It was a rare glimpse of Mr Trump, who otherwise kept a low profile at the resort, where he spent the weekend golfing amid tight security.

The Scottish trip was part of a four-day visit to the UK during which he met then prime minister Theresa May and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Trump is clear favourite to win the Republican nomination for next year's presidential election in a potential rerun of the 2020 contest against Joe Biden.

But his latest visit to Scotland comes as he faces court action in the United States. Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Mr Trump is also facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago.

He is the first former US president to face a criminal trial after he pled not guilty to falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 election. The allegations relate to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Mr Trump has denied having sex with her or any knowledge of the hush payment, and has said he has done nothing wrong.