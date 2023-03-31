Donald Trump arrest latest: Former president will not go down in handcuffs, his lawyer says

Donald and Melania Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Thursday

Donald Trump will not be put in handcuffs, his lawyer has said, after the former president was ordered to face charges in New York over hush money payments.

Joe Tacopina told ABC News "the president will not be put in handcuffs” when he is arraigned next week in Manhattan.

He added his legal team was working on the logistics of voluntary surrender to authorities, and Mr Trump is "not going to hole up in Mar-a-Lago," referring to his primary residence in Florida.



According to reports last week, the 76-year-old had been “looking forward” to doing the so-called “perp walk” to the Manhattan Criminal Court, an optic he thinks will likely rile up his base of supporters.



He said that there is "zero chance" his client will take a plea deal instead of letting the case go to trial.



Mr Trump is accused of falsifying business records after $130,000 was allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels to stop her from speaking publicly about an adulterous affair she claims to have had with Mr Trump in 2006.

01:46 PM

Joe Biden declines to comment on Trump indictment

President Joe Biden declined on Friday to comment on the indictment a day earlier of his predecessor Donald Trump, who became the first former US leader to face criminal charges.

Mr Biden, who was travelling to Mississippi for the day, did not answer several questions on the subject from journalists gathered to witness his departure from the White House.

Asked three times for a comment on the case, the president repeated: "I have no comment on Trump."

01:36 PM

'Zero chance' Trump will take plea deal, says lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina has said there is no chance that Mr Trump will take a plea deal.

One of former President Trump’s attorneys Joe Tacopina tells @SavannahGuthrie he feels ‘very concerned’ about the rule of law in this country: “Today it’s Donald Trump. Tomorrow it’s a Democrat. The day after it’s, I don't know, your friend. The day after that it’s you or me.” pic.twitter.com/VxiUJooV8R — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 31, 2023

01:19 PM

Comment: American democracy has crossed a dangerous line – we should all be worried

No-one is above the law, but does anyone really think that Donald Trump would be have been indicted on obscure charges of electoral and business law were he not enjoying a rebound in the polls and have a very good chance of winning a second term as President of the United States? Let me first lay my cards on the table. I have no liking for Trump. I never could stand the man – even back when Alex Salmond and the SNP were cosying up to him over his golf links in Aberdeenshire. I find it inexplicable that so many Americans should want to vote for him and bizarre that a country of 330 million people can’t find two more attractive candidates for the most powerful job in the world than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

12:56 PM

How leading Republicans have reacted

Since the news broke about Donald Trump’s indictment, leading Republicans have been sharing their reactions.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed to hold Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "and his unprecedented abuse of power to account".

Mr Bragg "irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election," he added.

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said that the indictment was about “revenge” rather than “justice”.

She told Fox News that Mr Bragg’s cause is for "political points”.

Former Asa Hutchinson, who is considering a GOP presidential bid for the 2024 election, said Mr Trump should have a “presumption of innocence”.

"It is a dark day for America when a former President is indicted on criminal charges,” Mr Hutchinson said. “We need to wait on the facts and for our American system of justice to work like it does for thousands of Americans every day.”

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin took to Twitter to share his views. He said that “arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America”, adding that the left was trying to “weaponize our judicial system”.

Mike Pompeo, who severed under Mr Trump as secretary of state, said that the move “undermined” confidence in the country’s legal system.

“Prosecuting serious crimes keeps Americans safe, but political prosecutions put the American legal system at risk of being viewed as a tool for abuse. DA Bragg - spend taxpayers’ money and your energy protecting law-abiding citizens. Not playing politics," he tweeted.

12:26 PM

Trump lashes out on Truth Social

Donald Trump was active on the social media network Truth Social until around 3am EST.

Mr Trump called the charges against him "corrupt", argued he would not get a fair trial in New York and hit out against President Joe Biden's son.

"They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!" he wrote.

He also shared posts from Matt Gaetz, Tommy Tuberville, Ronny Jackson, Paul Gosar, Steve Scalise and Kari Lake, seemingly keeping tabs on those supporting him.

12:07 PM

More expected as the USA wakes up

It’s just after 7am on the East Coast.

As America wakes up, we’re expecting a lot more reaction to a grand jury’s decision to indict Mr Trump.

The move has already sparked criticism from Republicans, who have begun rallying around the former president.

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor and possible 2024 contender, has decried the move, along with former vice president Mike Pence and US senator Tim Scott.

Nationwide, police forces are braced for protests, while media vans are waiting outside the Manhattan Criminal Court.

11:44 AM

Could a police mugshot help Donald Trump?

Could a police mugshot actually help Donald Trump? It's possible.

The decision to charge Donald Trump will add rocket fuel to his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, writes US Editor Nick Allen.

For months he will be able to accuse Democrats of weaponising the legal system, and a mugshot could become the most effective fundraising tool he has ever had.

Even before Mr Trump had his collar felt, Republicans of all stripes were already rallying behind him, condemning a potential prosecution as politically motivated - but now the calls are even louder.

President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order in 2020 - REUTERS/Leah Millis

11:24 AM

Kremlin says Trump indictment is internal US matter

The Kremlin said that the indictment of Donald Trump was not a topic for Russia to comment on, calling it an internal issue for the United States.

Mr Trump has previously boasted about having a good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He faced widespread criticism last year for describing Mr Putin's aggression towards Ukraine as "genius", "wonderful" and "very savvy".

10:55 AM

Trump faces 30 charges, according to reports

Donald Trump could be facing more than 30 charges relating to business fraud after a grand jury voted to indict him over a hush-money payment to a porn star.

10:40 AM

New York reacts

Protestors poured out onto New York's streets overnight, where police have been warned to expect disturbance through Friday.

Police, media and a small group of protesters gather outside of a Manhattan courthouse after news broke that former President Donald Trump has been indicted - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police, media and a group of protesters gather outside of a Manhattan courthouse - Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Demonstrators carry a banner outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's Office - Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Court officers stand guard outside the Manhattan criminal courts building - AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

10:10 AM

Trump faces other legal challenges

The Manhattan investigation is just one of several legal challenges concerning Donald Trump.

The former-president also faces a separate criminal probe into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, and two investigations by a special counsel including over his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

09:56 AM

Majority of Republicans say Trump should not be disqualified from 2024 election

The majority of Republicans do not believe that Donald Trump should be disqualified from running for president in 2024 if he faces criminal charges, a new poll from Quinnipiac University has shown.

While 57 per cent of Americans believe criminal charges should disqualify Mr Trump, 75 per cent of Republicans disagree.

A total of 88 per cent of Democrats believe he should be disqualified, along with 55 per cent of Independents.

According to the poll, 73 per cent of Republicans believe he has had a positive impact on the party.

Currently, Trump has support from 47 per cent of registered Republican and Republican-leaning voters.

Following his lead is Floria Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not yet launched his presidential campaign, with 33 per cent.

09:30 AM

Pelosi: 'Nobody is above the law'

Nancy Pelosi, former Speaker of the House, has said that “nobody is above the law” as she responded to the news of Donald Trump’s indictment.

Without mentioning Mr Trump’s name directly, Representative Pelosi said: “The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law.”

No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence. Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

When Mr Trump was in the White House and Ms Pelosi led the House of Representatives the pair clashed frequently.

The House impeached Mr Trump twice during her tenure for matters unrelated to the latest indictment.

09:04 AM

Mugshot and fingerprints: What happens now Donald Trump is facing criminal charges?

Donald Trump has been indicted in New York for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign and is now facing criminal charges.

He will become the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime.

08:52 AM

Watch: Alvin Bragg under heavy security

Alvin Bragg, the district attorney who brought the charges against Mr Trump, was seen leaving his officer under tight security.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was seen leaving his office after the historic decision to indict Donald Trump.



Bragg has led the investigation into hush-money paid to an adult film star, which led to a grand jury voting to charge the former US president 👇 pic.twitter.com/FHYqB3udzd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 31, 2023

It comes as a small protest group gathered in Manhattan, and New York prepared for days of tension and upheaval surrounding the charged and possible trial.

WATCH: Demonstrators gather outside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office after former President Donald Trump was indicted.

Here's the latest: https://t.co/NSy2QdLZbS pic.twitter.com/MqDLMdX8fF — Bloomberg (@business) March 31, 2023

08:47 AM

Cohen speaks

Trump's indictment is just the beginning, the ex-president's former lawyer who served time in jail for the hush money has said.

"Today's indictment is not the end of the chapter. It's rather the beginning, now that the charges have been filed," Mr Cohen told MSNBC, following his statement earlier.

"Accountability matters. I stand by my testimony and the evidence that I provided to the district attorney of New York," he added.

08:34 AM

Michael Cohen: How Trump’s former ‘fixer’ turned from archdefender to archnemesis

The star witness in Donald Trump's indictment is a man who once vowed to "take a bullet" for the former commander-in-chief, writes Rozina Sabur.

For a decade, Michael Cohen served as Mr Trump's lawyer and backroom fixer, working, in his own words, to cover up his ex-boss's "dirty deeds".

But since becoming mired in legal trouble of his own, Mr Trump's one-time henchman has transformed from archdefender to archnemesis.

08:14 AM

Donald Trump: Read the former president's full statement

Donald Trump dismissed the announcement of charges as a politically motivated "witch hunt" against an "innocent" man.

07:39 AM

Ron DeSantis vows to block Trump's extradition to New York

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, said he will not abide by any extradition request for Donald Trump, who lives in the state, writes Nick Allen.

Mr Trump was backed by his chief rival for the Republican 2024 nomination, who lambasted the decision by a New York prosecutor to charge Mr Trump over a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr DeSantis said: "The weaponisation of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American."

The Florida governor says he will not abide by any extradition request for Donald Trump - AP

07:18 AM

Good morning

We're picking up from London now, if you're just joining us, here are five things you can read to help you get up to speed on last night's events.

Donald Trump said he was a victim of "political persecution" after it emerged a Manhattan grand jury had decided to indict him over a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Here's how a golf-cart ride led to Mr Trump becoming the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

The star witness in Donald Trump's indictment is a man who once vowed to "take a bullet" for the former commander-in-chief - here's our profile on Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's former fixer turned arch-nemesis.

Here's how being charged could help propel Mr Trump to the Republican presidential nomination.

05:36 AM

Trump supporters take to streets

Police in New York have been told to get ready for protesters to descend on the city on Friday.

In Mr Trump's home state of Florida, meanwhile, his supporters are already taking to the streets near his Mar-a-Lago Club:

Trump supporters - AP

Trump supporters - Reuters

Trump supporters - AP

05:30 AM

Conservative media figures quick to defend Trump

Fox News journalists are among the public figures defending the former president.

“This is totally unacceptable and a disgrace to this country,” said Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters.

“This is repulsive,” said Fox's Sean Hannity, three days after he interviewed Mr Trump on his show. “This is a disgusting political hit job the likes of which we have never seen in this country anymore.”

Eric Bolling, a conservative TV personality with Newsmax, labelled the move to charge Mr Trump "insane".

01:37 AM

Trump expected to appear in Manhattan for arraignment hearing April 4

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment, multiple sources tell CNN.

Judge Juan Merchan is expected to preside, one source said.

Mr Trump's legal team has reportedly not seen the sealed indictment and does not know what the charges might cover.

The former president lashed out on his media channel, Truth Social, late on Thursday.

"These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President," he posted.

"THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!"



01:27 AM

Stormy Daniels says she's drinking champagne

Donald Trump's accuser has tweeted a celebratory post:

Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond...also don't want to spill my champagne 😜 #Teamstormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 30, 2023

01:24 AM

Trump indicted by grand jury on 'more than 30 counts related to business fraud'

The former president faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, two sources familiar with the case tell CNN.

Earlier Thursday, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the office has contacted Mr Trump's attorney to "coordinate his surrender" for arraignment on "a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal."

"Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected," it added.

01:15 AM

Mary Trump: 'we have prevailed'

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump wrote a celebratory tweet after news that a grand jury has voted to indict her uncle.

Mary Trump wrote that the significance was that “For the victims of Donald, this is finally some measure of justice.”

“It’s been a long time coming, but after everything Donald has put this country through, WE HAVE PREVAILED,” she wrote.

Mary Trump, niece of President Donald Trump, who wrote a book about the president and is penning another about America's history of trauma. - AP

Democrat voter Ms Trump has been sharply critical of Mr Trump, writing a scathing book about him and once sued him.

01:04 AM

All NYPD officers ordered to show up for duty Friday morning

Police sources tell ABC News that All NYPD officers have been ordered to show up at 7am tomorrow in uniform for deployments around the city.

Police Department officials and the mayor's top public safety aides have been meeting to discuss how to handle protests.

It follows Trump's own call for protests, raising fears that his supporters could go on the rampage like they did on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Saturday he announced on his Truth Social media platform that: 'The far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.

A police officer and a building employee stand in front of Trump Tower in New York following the development - AFP

12:37 AM

Manhattan district attorney's office says no date selected for arraignment

Manhattan District Attorney's Office has released a very brief statement saying the indictment of former US President Trump remains under seal and that no date currently selected for arraignment.

12:18 AM

Trump attorney says former president to the Manhattan DA’s office early next week

Joe Tacopina, Mr Trump's attorney, tells NBC News that the former president is expected to surrender to the Manhattan DA’s office early next week.

According to reports published last week, Mr Trump is relishing the idea of a "perp walk" if he he is charged and has to appear court, amid claims he wants to turn his arrest into a "spectacle" to fire up his supporters.

The former president told friends he welcomed the idea of being paraded by the authorities, has debated whether he should smile or not for the cameras, and described the potential event as a "fun experience".

12:11 AM

Ron DeSantis slams indictment as a 'weaponisation of the legal system'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely opponent of Mr Trump's for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said his state will not assist in an extradition request if one is made for the former president.

"The weaponisation of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," Mr DeSantis wrote in a tweet. "It is un-American."

Mr DeSantis accused Manhattan district attorney of "stretching the law" to target a political opponent.

"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda," the governor said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expresses outrage - AFP

12:08 AM

House Speaker McCarthy: Indictment has 'irreparably damaged our country'

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Manhattan District Attorney Bragg "has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election"



"As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account."

Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.



As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.



The American people will not… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

11:56 PM

Who is the Manhattan District Attorney behind hush-money probe?

The decision to drag a former president into court over an alleged affair with a porn star - a revelation long forgotten in the malaise of one of the most turbulent periods in US political history - lies with one man, writes my colleague in DC, Rozina Sabur.

Alvin Bragg, an "old-school lawyer" said to be uncomfortable with the more political aspects of his job, may seem like an unlikely character to start a new civil war in Washington DC.

But the Manhattan district attorney is swiftly becoming public enemy No 1 among Republicans rallying around Donald Trump, who has himself called Mr Bragg a "racist in reverse".

Mr Bragg, a 49-year-old Democrat, made history when he was elected Manhattan's first black district attorney in 2022.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg listens at news conference in New York - AP

Like Mr Trump, Mr Bragg, 49, is a New York native, but with a vastly different background. Born in Harlem, the district attorney has described how his neighbourhood was impacted by the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic during his youth.

He went on to study at Harvard University before working as a civil rights lawyer and federal prosecutor. He represented the family of Eric Garner, a black man whose 2014 death from an illegal police chokehold sparked a national outcry.

11:38 PM

Democrats in Congress cheer indictment

Liberals in the House are celebrating Trump’s indictment on Twitter.

“Grand Jury votes to indict Trump!” tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, a member of the progressive Squad and a frequent target of Trump.

“This indictment is a long overdue step in holding Trump accountable for his flagrant disregard for our laws and democracy,” said Jessica Velasquez, chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico. “The legal system is finally holding him accountable for past transgressions, but it’s up to the voters to hold him accountable in his current run for president.”

Ilhan Omar is in a progressive caucus and outspoken critic of Trump's - Reuters

Rep. Maxine Waters of California, another Trump target, tweeted: “SO Trump finally got indicted! I predicted he would and I predicted that Stormy Daniels would get him! Sometimes justice works! #TrumpIndictment”

“May justice be served, finally,” added Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas.

Freshman Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., tweeted one word: “Good”

11:33 PM

Republicans rally in condemnation of indictment

Ted Cruz, senator for Texas, said: "The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The 'substance' of this political persecution is utter garbage. This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system."

Rudy Giuliani, Mr Trump's former lawyer, tweeted: "The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York following District Attorney Alvin Bragg's irresponsible and politically-motivated efforts to take him down. A sad day for America."

11:27 PM

Trump calls indictment 'an attack on our country'

Former President Donald Trump releases statement that the indictment is "an attack on our country."

He called the Manhattan grand jury vote “political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," the 76-year-old said.

Trump's statement on his indictment: "I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden."



(The Biden White House has declined comment on the indictment.) pic.twitter.com/8xP2LUUVkU — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 30, 2023

11:21 PM

Trump sons react: 'this is stuff of Mao and Pol Pot'

Donald Trump's son Eric on Thursday slammed prosecutors after a New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict the former president over hush money payments, describing the case as a politically motivated.

"This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric, Trump's second son, said on Twitter as his father looks to regain the White House in 2024.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s oldest son, opened his podcast “Triggered” on Thursday saying he had heard the news 15 minutes earlier. “This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot, it would make them blush,” he said, adding a warning to Republicans who he said don’t support his father: “Just wait until they come for you, because they will.”

Donald Trump and Eric Trump wait together during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Getty

11:18 PM

Stormy Daniels's lawyer - 'indictment is no cause for joy'

Clark Brewster, Stormy Daniels' attorney, has tweeted that the indictment of Donald Trump “is no cause for joy.”

Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, the porn star at the center of the case against Mr Trump, did not testify before the grand jury that voted to indict him, but she will be available if called at a trial, her lawyer has previously said.

The indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law. #teamstormy — clark brewster (@cbrew1) March 30, 2023

11:13 PM

What is the case against Trump?

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal inquiry centres on the $130,000 paid before the 2016 election to stop porn star Stormy Daniels going public about an alleged affair, which Donald Trump denies.

The payment, if not properly accounted for, could result in a misdemeanour charge for falsifying business records.

That could be raised to a felony if the false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation.

It would take a number of legal contortions to bring such a tortuous, and unprecedented, prosecution.

Demonstrators protest against former President Donald Trump near Mr Bragg's office - Getty

Regardless of what Mr Bragg's motives are, it would be easy for Mr Trump to portray himself as a victim of political "persecution", engendering sympathy from otherwise unsupportive moderate Republicans.

Notably, it has been Mr Trump, not Mr Bragg, publicising that he is about to be arrested.

The former president has called the prosecutor's bluff, and Mr Bragg now has a decision of historical importance to make.

Alvin Bragg, recently elected Manhattan District Attorney, is the first black man in the job - AP

11:09 PM

Can Trump still run in 2024?

Donald Trump being formally accused of a crime could change the outlook for the still-forming field of Republican presidential candidates in 2024 - either rallying primary voters primed by his talk of the "deep state" and "retribution" or opening up an unprecedented line of criticism forMr Trump's rivals.

The indictment itself is not disqualifying, legally speaking. The US Constitution doesn't prevent people under indictment or criminal investigation from running for the White House, so the former president could still be reelected despite the indictment -- and would still be eligible even if it leads to a conviction, regardless of practical obstacles like potential incarceration.

Recent polling has shown Mr Trump enjoying a support boost in the wake of the indictment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally - AP

In the poll by Fox News, Republican primary voters were asked to choose from a list of 15 potential contenders.

The results showed 54 per cent backed Mr Trump, while 24 per cent supported his nearest rival Mr DeSantis, the Florida governor.

Mr Trump doubled his lead compared with the same poll in February, when he led Mr DeSantis by 43 per cent to 28 per cent.

11:04 PM

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen: No one is above the law

Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a statement, "I do take solace in validating the adage that no one is above the law; not even a former President."

"Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning," Cohen said. "Accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the district attorney's office]."

The star witness in Donald Trump's potential indictment is a man who once vowed to "take a bullet" for the former commander-in-chief.

For a decade, Michael Cohen served as Mr Trump's lawyer and backroom fixer, working, in his own words, to cover up his ex-boss's "dirty deeds".

Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, center, speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury - AP

But since becoming mired in legal trouble of his own, Mr Trump's one-time henchman has transformed from archdefender to archnemesis.

It was Cohen who facilitated, and was later jailed for, the hush money payment that could now lead to Mr Trump becoming the first former US president to be indicted.

10:59 PM

Mugshot and fingerprints: What happens if Donald Trump is arrested

Donald Trump could be staring down a police station camera having his mugshot taken in a matter of days, our correspondent Jamie Johnson reports.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniel - AP

If, as expected, the former president is charged in New York for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign, he will be ordered to travel to the office of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney (DA), and hand himself in. Mr Trump is understood to be at his Mar-a-Lago home. He could refuse to leave and hand himself in, essentially challenging Mr Bragg’s office to arrest him. “One could imagine Trump wanting to do that for the politics and the optics, to make himself look more sympathetic,” said Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice. In this scenario, an extradition request would be made – and have to be signed by Mr Trump’s probable Republican rival for the 2024 nomination, Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. In practical terms, the Manhattan DA’s office would present the indictment to the office of Kathy Hochul, the Democrat governor of New York. She would then send a written extradition demand to Mr DeSantis, along with a copy of the indictment.

10:51 PM

Indictment had not been expected for weeks

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump, told The Associated Press and others that he had been informed that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Mr Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

Mr Trump had posted earlier this month that his arrest would be imminent, however reporting in the intervening time suggested the grand jury in Manhattan would take a schedule break until after the Easter holidays.

Trump's lawyer confirms development - AP

10:48 PM

Trump will be the first former president to face criminal charges



A New York grand jury has voted to indict former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, multiple US media reported on Thursday.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney's office, will likely be announced in the coming days, according to The New York Times which cited four people with knowledge of the matter.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime - upending the 2024 White House race in which Trump is running to regain office.

The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days. By then, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.

New York reporters at the Manhattan Criminal Court were swiftly turned away when they turned up just after 5pm on Thursday