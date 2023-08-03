Donald Trump live updates: Former president arrives at DC court to face election conspiracy charges

Trump disembarking his private jet at Reagan Airport this afternoon

Donald Trump has arrived at court in Washington DC after being indicted for allegedly attempting to overturn the result of the 2020 election.

The former president’s motorcade was seen arriving at E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse around 40 minutes before he was due to appear.

Earlier he had flown via private jet from New Jersey to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Barriers have been erected outside the court which sits within sight of the US Capitol building stormed by his supporters on Jan 6, 2021.

Mr Trump, 77, is expected to plead not guilty. The hearing will begin at 9pm BST (4pm ET). The former president is set to speak on the runway in DC shortly after the hearing.

The accusations mark the Republican frontrunner’s third criminal indictment since March and threaten to derail his bid to return to the White House.

08:57 PM BST

Trump has entered the courtroom

He is sitting at the defense table next to his lawyers, John F Lauro and Todd Blanche.

08:28 PM BST

Security sweeps carried out as Trump arrives at courthouse

Secret Service agents, wearing ear pieces and dark suits, have been conducting security sweeps inside the courthouse as the countdown to Mr Trump’s hearing begins.

Mr Trump will be appearing in courtroom 22-A, on the second floor.

The former president’s security team and the court’s own security personnel have cleared the atrium on the first floor, meaning Mr Trump is unlikely to be seen being escorted inside.

Mr Trump arrived in the courthouse moments ago. He landed at Washington’s Reagan National Airport and travelled in a motorcade to the courthouse with a group of reporters, just as he did when he was president.

A motorcade has also departed special counsel Jack Smith’s office in the US capital. Mr Smith has also been assigned a security detail after receiving a wave of online threats.

Trump's motorcade in DC

Trump seen being taken to court in motorcade

08:06 PM BST

Journalists began queuing for a courthouse seat more than 24 hours ago

A phalanx of reporters, cameras, and satellite trucks has surrounded the courthouse for weeks, monitoring the comings and goings of the grand jurors hearing evidence in the case.

There was very little when The Telegraph arrived shortly before 7am on Thursday, but by early afternoon a circus of pro and anti-Trump protesters filled Pennsylvania and Constitution Ave, the streets outside the court.

Once inside the building, reporters from across the globe jostled for one of the few seats in court room 22-A.

A court clerk jokingly offered to submit the waiting journalists to a quiz. Veteran court reporters knew better than to take up the offer.

Question one: how do you pronounce the magistrate judge’s surname? (For those not closely following, today’s proceedings will be overseen by magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya).

In the end, it was a lottery system to get a coveted seat in court.

Donald Trump arrives at the courthouse - GETTY IMAGES

07:46 PM BST

Trump cases: a timeline

07:31 PM BST

Police officers patrol outside the federal court

Authorities have stepped up security at the federal courthouse in Washington DC.

Dozens of police officers and vehicles were stationed Thursday morning near the courthouse, where Mr Trump is expected to be processed and appear in court on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.

Law enforcement patrols outside federal court in Washington, DC

07:00 PM BST

Trump makes his way to federal court

Trump has boarded his private jet - Trump Force One - which will take him from New Jersey to Washington DC.

The former president set off from his Bedminster estate earlier this afternoon.

Trump boards his private jet at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey

Trump's plane comes in to land in DC - GETTY IMAGES

06:47 PM BST

The four charges Donald Trump faces in the Jan 6 indictment

The four charges Donald Trump faces in the Jan 6 indictment

06:44 PM BST

Trump challenges prosecutors to bring more charges against him

The former president said further charges levied against him would mean he gets re-elected to the White House.

Mr Trump has so far been indicted in three separate cases, and is being investigated in a fourth related to attempts to overturn the election result in Georgia.

Before leaving his Bedminster estate for the court in Washington DC, the president wrote on Truth Social: “I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!”

Trump leaves his Bedminster estate Thursday afternoon

06:35 PM BST

Trump makes statement: 'A great honour'

Donald Trump has taken to his social media platform Truth Social to tell his followers he is heading to Washington for the arraignment:

06:33 PM BST

Protesters gather

Protesters outside the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse are making their feelings known as they await Mr Trump’s arrival. An infamous Trump blimp, depicting the former in a nappy, made an appearance. “LOSER” was printed across the front.

One man dressed in a black and white prison suit held a mock-up of Mr Trump’s mugshot. “You do the crime you pay the time,” the sign reads.

A protester wearing an inflatable Trump costume stands outside the courthouse - WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another protester holds a handmade 'loser' sign - Nathan Howard

06:31 PM BST

Outside the court

In anticipation of Donald Trump’s appearance, metal barriers and other security measures have been erected around Washington’s federal courthouse.

The layers of fencing are a flashback to the carnage the US capital endured on Jan 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill.

For weeks after the riots, a ring of steel encased much of the city’s downtown area. The city’s residents are not relishing the prospect of reliving those tumultuous events.

Security forces stand guard outside E Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse - JOSHUA ROBERTS

Police are taking increased security measures - Anadolu Agency

06:21 PM BST

