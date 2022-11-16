Donald Trump announces he will run to become US president again in 2024

(AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump has announced he will officially mount a third bid for the US presidency.

In a speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida the former US president said: “America’s comeback starts right now”.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” he said before an audience of several hundred supporters in a chandeliered ballroom.

He was flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read: “Make America Great Again!”

Mr Trump said that “everybody was doing great” after his four years in office, “the world was at peace” and that he “kept his promises”.

“Two years ago we were a great nation. And soon we will be a great nation again,” the former US president added.

“The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left... this is not a decline we must accept.”

He has launched his campaign to enter the White House despite an underwhelming midterm election showing for Republicans in which a number of candidates hand picked by Mr Trump failed to win.

He had hoped to use party’s expected gains at the midterms as a springboard to his party’s nomination.

Instead, he now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after disappointing results in which Democrats retained control of the Senate.

Democrats portrayed their win of the Senate in part as a rejection of candidates who echoed Mr Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election, which Biden won, was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.