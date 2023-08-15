Donald Trump and allies charged in Georgia court with trying to illegally overturn 2020 US election

Donald Trump in Philadelphia on June 30 this year (AP)

Donald Trump and 18 others have been charged with state racketeering and conspiracy charges over efforts to reverse the former president’s defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia.

Prosecutors in the state accused the former US president, lawyers and other top aides of a sweeping criminal conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power.

The indictment marks the fourth time Mr Trump, who is running for president again in the 2024 election, has been criminally charged this year.

He has denied the accusations in all cases.

A 97-page indictment issued by a Fulton County grand jury claims dozens of acts by Mr Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the battleground state, including hectoring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes to keep him in power, pestering officials with bogus claims of voter fraud and attempting to persuade Georgia politicians to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favourable to Mr Trump.

It also outlines a scheme to tamper with voting machines in one Georgia county and steal data.

The charge sheet refers to the defendants as a “criminal organization”, accusing them of a number of crimes, including false statements and writings, impersonating a public officer, forgery, filing false documents, influencing witnesses, computer trespass, conspiracy to defraud the state, theft and perjury.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and wilfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump,” said the indictment issued by the office of Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.

Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark, who advanced his efforts to undo his election loss in Georgia.

Multiple other lawyers who devised ideas aimed at overturning the results, including John Eastman, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, were also charged.

Story continues

Ms Willis said the defendants would be allowed to voluntarily surrender by noon on August 25. She also said she plans to ask for a trial date within six months.

The fresh charges come just two weeks after the Justice Department special counsel charged Mr Trump in a vast conspiracy to overturn the election.

The sprawling web of defendants in the Georgia case - 19 in total - stands apart from the more tightly targeted case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, which so far only names Mr Trump as a defendant.

The most serious charge, violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (Rico) Act, is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison. The act was designed to help take down organised criminal syndicates like the mafia.

Mr Trump, currently the frontrunner in the Republican Party’s race to pick its next candidate for the White House, said the investigation by Ms Willis, a Democrat, was politically motivated.

In a statement, the Trump campaign described the district attorney as a “rabid partisan” who had filed “these bogus indictments” to interfere with the 2024 presidential race and “damage the dominant Trump campaign”.

“This latest co-ordinated strike by a biased prosecutor in an overwhelmingly Democrat jurisdiction not only betrays the trust of the American people, but also exposes the true motivation driving their fabricated accusations,” said the statement.

The counts against Mr Trump include violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, act as well as other crimes such as conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit false statements.

The indictment charges Mr Trump with making false statements and writings for a series of claims he made to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and other state election officials on January 2, 2021, including that up to 300,000 ballots “were dropped mysteriously into the rolls” in the 2020 election, that more than 4,500 people voted who were not on registration lists and that a Fulton County election worker, Ruby Freeman, was a “professional vote scammer”.

The indictment also mentions the now infamous December 18, 2020 session in the Oval Office, where Mr Trump’s allies including Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, proposed ordering the military to seize voting machines and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and other crucial states Mr Trump had lost.

Prosecutors say the meeting at the White House, which included Mr Giuliani, was part of an effort to “influence the outcome” of the election.

Days later, prosecutors say, Mr Meadows travelled to Cobb County and attempted to observe a signature match audit being performed “despite the fact that the process was not open to the public”.

Several state officials prevented the then-chief of staff from entering the prohibited area.