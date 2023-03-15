Donald Trump allies accuse Ron DeSantis of breaking election laws

Ron DeSantis - Reuters

Donald Trump allies have accused Ron DeSantis of breaking election laws with a “shadow presidential campaign” in a sign the gloves are off in the fight for the Republican nomination.

The Trump-backed Make America Great Again (MAGA) Inc. was expected to file a complaint on Wednesday with the Florida Commission on Ethics, elevating the feud between the pair from campaign trail rhetoric to a formal legal fight.

Governor Mr DeSantis, 44, has not officially thrown his hat in the ring for 2024 but is widely expected to declare in the early summer at the end of the legislative session in Florida.

A draft of the MAGA Inc complaint - seen by The Telegraph - alleges, however, that he has already “checked all the boxes” for someone considering a run for the White House, including making stops in early voting states including Iowa, writing a book, and raising tens of millions of dollars to go into a state-level committee that could be transferred to a federal super political action committee (PAC).

“Governor DeSantis must submit a resignation letter in advance of his qualification for candidacy,” the lawsuit claims.

MAGA Inc - the main super PAC supporting the former president’s candidacy - says those steps, when taken together, violate a handful of Florida Resign-to-Run laws about officeholders’ accepting illegal gifts.

Legal experts say the challenge will likely not amount to much but if upheld, Mr DeSantis could potentially face a fine, ballot disqualification, removal from office or impeachment.

Taryn Fenske, Mr DeSantis’ communications director, called the action petty on Wednesday.

“Adding this to the list of frivolous and politically motivated attacks - it’s inappropriate to use state ethics for partisan purposes,” she told NBC News.

The rivalry between the two conservative populists that has been simmering for months could start to boil over into a full-blown war that threatens to split the GOP in two.

Mr DeSantis is a one-time political protegee of Mr Trump’s who is now expected to be his chief rival in the Republican primaries.

Mr Trump maintains a strong network of small-dollar donors, but his fundraising slowed in the final few months of 2022. Several big names who backed him in 2016, such as Blackstone Group’s Stephen Schwarzman and the Kochs, have already distanced themselves from him.

The Club for Growth, a top-spending, anti-tax Republican group, has already begun pouring millions into rival campaigns to stop former Mr Trump from winning the GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, Mr DeSantis’ state-level PAC banked about $70 million (£58 million) at the end of the year and could be used in a prospective 2024 campaign.

Mr DeSantis was reelected in November in a stunning double-digit win and has since been leading Mr Trump in various polls of likely Republican voters.

Sources close to the Trump camp say the 76-year-old is not entirely happy with the plaudits his rival has been receiving. The New York Times reported that he has been grumbling to visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival GOP power centre some 400 miles north in Florida’s state capitol, Tallahassee.

In public, Mr Trump has insulted Mr DeSantis with various names, including “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Tiny D”. The governor, however, has so far brushed it off.

It came as Politico reported on Wednesday that Mr Trump’s team has begun compiling “opposition research” on the Florida governor, hoping to drill into the former lawyer’s record while serving as an assistant US attorney before running for congressional office.

They are said to be planning to accuse him of being an “extremely lenient prosecutor”.

The Trump campaign’s goal is to roll out new attack lines on Mr DeSantis, painting him as the handpicked establishment favourite and not the heir apparent to the MAGA throne.

“The team itself has felt like he (DeSantis) has had a free ride without scrutiny for a number of years,” Bryan Lanza, who worked on Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and remains close to his team, told Politico.

“Just because he’s aggressive and willing to fight doesn’t make him MAGA. “The more and more that gets highlighted, the more DeSantis is going to get exposed as just another member of the establishment.