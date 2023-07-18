Donald Trump’s AI-generated voice used by Ron DeSantis in attack ad

Florida governor Ron DeSantis on the campaign trail in West Columbia - Meg Kinnard/AP

An artificial intelligence (AI)-generated version of Donald Trump’s voice has been deployed by the Ron DeSantis campaign in its latest attack advertisement.

The ad, which will be broadcast in Iowa, features Mr Trump launching an angry attack on the state’s governor, Kim Reynolds.

It asks why Mr Trump is attacking a conservative governor, rather than the Democrats.

While the words used are apparently taken from the former president’s Truth Social media channel, the voice itself was artificially generated.

However, to a listener, there is no way of spotting the difference.

The ad was paid for Never Back Down, a “super PAC” supporting the Florida governor’s presidential campaign which is estimated to have paid at least $1 million for the airtime.

It is being aired this week as Mr DeSantis tries to eat into Mr Trump’s mammoth lead in Iowa, which is a pivotal state in the race for the nomination.

According to an Echelon Insights survey, the former president is backed by 49 per cent of Republicans and Mr DeSantis by 16 per cent.

While deep fakes have been used before - such as the manipulated photo of 2004 Democrat presidential candidate John Kerry with Jane Fonda - AI is far more sophisticated.

Experts expect AI to play a major part in the election.

It was deployed by the Republican National Committee after Joe Biden announced he was running for re-election.

The short video - intended to show what would happen if Mr Biden was re-elected - featured dystopian imagery of boarded-up businesses, illegal immigrants flooding across the border and San Francisco overrun by criminals.

There was a small on-screen disclaimer saying the advert was “Built entirely with AI imagery”.

US election law does not ban the use of AI, although dozens of Democrat legislators have called for the practice to be outlawed.

A spokesman for Mr Trump’s campaign saw the DeSantis advert as a mark of desperation.

“The blatant use of AI to fabricate President Trump’s voice is a desperate attempt by Always Back Down and Jeff Roe to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support.

“After losing big donors and slashing their staff, they have now outsourced their work to AI just like they would like to outsource American jobs to China.”

