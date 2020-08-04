Donald Trump Again Calls for Reopening of Schools, Twitter Asks Him to Send his Kids First

US President Donald Trump is one of the few world leaders who has been undermining the risk of coronavirus and giving bizarre statements. From calling it a Chinese virus and suggesting people to inject disinfectants to eliminate the chances of contracting the infection, the President of the superpower did baffle us with his sheer ignorance of the issue.

Trump is now strongly calling for the reopening of schools even as coronavirus cases have spiked in the US. At present, US tops the list of countries with most number of coronavirus cases with 4,862,174 cases of infection and 158,929 deaths. Amid such trying times, a tweet from the President seeking the reopening of schools only sounds indifferent and ignorant.

"OPEN THE SCHOOLS!!! (sic)," Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Trump's outburst to let the schoolwork resume hasn't gone well with the Twitterati who think that the president isn't considering the risks of the pandemic.

The last time we heard someone so vehemently opposing the lockdown was Elon Musk who tweeted 'Free America Now' back in April and said that people should be given back their freedom.

Meanwhile, New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has said parents are the "ultimate decision makers" on whether or not they want to send their children to school.

"This is between the school districts and the parents," Xinhua news agency quoted Cuomo as saying on Monday.

"The ultimate decision makers are the parents, and I don't hear enough of the parents' concerns and the parents' involvement and the dialogue with the parents." The Governor said he would issue a decision on school reopening this week.