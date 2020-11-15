Donald Trump admits for first time that Joe Biden ‘won the election’ - but still carries on claiming vote was rigged

Donald Trump appeared to make his first public concession of defeat to Joe Biden in the US election before quickly walking it back and doubling down on baseless allegations of a “rigged” vote.

“He won because the Election was Rigged" the president wrote amid a barrage of tweets on Sunday. “NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

In keeping with many of the president’s recent tweets, Twitter swiftly slapped a warning label on the post.

It was the first time Mr Trump had publicly acknowledged Mr Biden’s victory following the November 3 election, and was quickly reported on by news organisations including the Evening Standard.

But in a later tweet, the president reverted to his familiar tone of defiance: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!”

His campaign has filed legal challenges in a number of key states contesting the results, while the president and his surrogates have spent the last 11 days spreading unfounded claims of voter fraud, in particular concerning mail-in voting.

“All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”, Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Two days earlier a coalition of top government and industry officials described the election as “the most secure in American history”, and said there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised”.

Mr Biden was declared the victor by news organisation last Saturday, after a projected win in Pennsylvania took him past the threshold of 270 electoral college votes.

With all races now called, the Democratic president-elect’s winning margin stands at 306 votes to Mr Trump’s 232. A recount is expected in Georgia, which Mr Biden flipped blue by a razor-thin margin, but state officials do not expect this to change the final result.

On Saturday night pro-Trump demonstrators clashed with counter protesters in Washington DC after thousands of people attended a rally in support of the defeated president.





Read More

Violence at Million Maga March as pro-Trump fans rally in DC