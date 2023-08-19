Donald Trump Accuses Georgia DA of Turning Atlanta Into ‘Murder and Violent Crime War Zone’

Donald Trump lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, yet again, on Saturday morning. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that, presumably among other complaints he has about the DA, she has “allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution.”

Trump further added, “She is bad for America!”

The latest outburst followed news that Georgia Republican state Sen. Colton Moore has called for Willis’ impeachment. Moore wrote a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, a fellow Republican, that laid out his case against the DA.

Moore explained in part, “We, the undersigned … hereby certify to you … that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened … for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis.”

Moore shared the letter on Twitter, where he also wrote, “As a Georgia state senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

Moore has also launched a website calling for Willis’ impeachment.

The actions in question include the 41-count indictment that Willis handed down late Monday against Trump and 18 members of his 2020 campaign team. This marked Trump’s fourth criminal indictment of the year.

Trump began his message with praise for Moore, who he described as “highly respected.” He added, “Georgia State Senator Colton Moore deserves the thanks & congratulations of everyone for having the courage & conviction to fight the Radical Left Lunatics who are so badly hurting the Great State of Georgia, & the USA itself.”

He continued, “Failed D.A. Fani Willis, who has allowed Atlanta (Fulton County) to become a record-setting Murder and Violent Crime War Zone, with almost no retribution, shockingly Indicted your favorite President, me, for a PERFECT PHONE CALL. She is bad for America!”

It was clear that Trump was still ruminating on Willis an hour later when he added, “I easily won the Great State of Georgia in 2016, did a fantastic job, as President, for Georgia and the entire USA, received 10 Million more votes than I got, nationwide, in 2016, got by far the most votes in history for a sitting President, but shockingly, ‘LOST’ Georgia.”

Trump continued, “All this despite winning nearby Alabama and South Carolina in Record Setting Landslides. Why did Georgia officials agree to, and sign, the one sided Consent Decree? Does anybody really believe I lost Georgia? I DON’T!”

The tirade against Willis comes just a day after MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said that Trump had been “terrified into silence” by the DA’s indictment.

Willis is a familiar face in Fulton County and has spent most of her career working as an assistant district attorney. She was elected as the county’s DA in January 2021 following a heated race against her former mentor, the then-incumbent Paul Howard. While the case against Trump is certainly her largest, Willis is no stranger to headline-grabbing investigations and trials.

Far from having “failed” Atlanta, Willis was the head of a 2015 investigation into Atlanta public school educators who were accused of manipulating the standardized testing scores of students. The group was eventually convicted on racketeering charges, similar to those Willis levied against Trump.

