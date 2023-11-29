This Donald Ross-designed Florida municipal golf course is re-opening (and residents are getting a bigger discount)

The Sarasota-owned Bobby Jones Golf Club will host a grand reopening celebration on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon with the first tee times starting the next day.

Online reservations can be made starting Dec. 2 by visiting bobbyjonesgolfclub.com, according to the city news release.

City residents will now also receive a 40% discount to golf at the 18-hole Donald Ross-designed course instead of a 10% discount discussed by the City Commission when officials set the facilities prices in October.

Following the October fee schedule presentation by Indigo Sports LLC, the private company that will manage the facilities at Bobby Jones, city staff “asked Indigo to review the fee schedule for a deeper discount for residents.”

“We’re pleased to share that city of Sarasota residents will receive a 40% discount on the Donald Ross Course,” Jan Thornburg, the city’s communications general manager, said.

That fee schedule will implement dynamic pricing at Bobby Jones.

An updated fee schedule that set prices at the soon to open to the public Bobby Jones Golf Course. The facility will open to the public on Dec. 16.

Adult members of the public who are not city residents will pay a minimum of $69 and a maximum of $119 to golf and use a golf cart on the 18-hole course when it opens.

Golfers can also golf after 2 p.m. for steep discounts, according to the fee schedule. Walking the course instead of using a golf course will also see a significant reduction in the cost for a round of golf at Bobby Jones Golf Club.

The prices will increase on Dec. 22 through March 31, with the least expensive round of golf coming in at $84 and the most expensive costing $124 for an adult non-city resident who uses a golf cart on the facility.

The least expensive round of golf for a city resident will cost $37, if that resident has a tee time after 2 p.m. and they walk the course instead of drive.

City residents will receive a discount of 40% off the lowest rate offered at the time they purchase their round of golf.

The city of Sarasota reduced the number of holes in the golf complex from 45 to 27 and turned some of the property into a nature park. The complex will have an 18-hole course, a 9-hole short course and a practice facility.

The construction work began in February 2022, led by Richard Mandell, the project’s architect.

The grass on the green at hole 14 has been replaced at Asheville Municipal Golf Course.

The green on hole 13 at Asheville’s Municipal Golf Course, October 18, 2023.

The 13th hole at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course in 2022, left, and on October 18,…

The 13th hole at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course in 2022, left, and on October 18, 2023.

The Asheville Municipal Golf Course has undergone multiple upgrades and repairs in the past year with…

The Asheville Municipal Golf Course has undergone multiple upgrades and repairs in the past year with Commonwealth Golf Partners.

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, on the putting green of the…

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, on the putting green of the 13th hole at Asheville Municipal Golf Course, October 18, 2023. Bennett and his team are working to bring the course closer to its original Donald Ross Design from 1927.

The putting green at the 16th hole at Asheville Municipal Golf Course has been restored.

The 16th hole at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course has been restored.

The 16th hole at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course was left in disrepair under former operator…

The 16th hole at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course was left in disrepair under former operator Pope Golf in 2022.

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, among the new fleet of golf…

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, among the new fleet of golf carts at Asheville Municipal Golf Course, October 18, 2023.

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, views the original design of the…

Mike Bennett, one of the operators with Commonwealth Golf Partners, views the original design of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course, October 18, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

Scenes from the Skyview Golf Tournament at the Asheville Municipal Golf Course July 13, 2023.

