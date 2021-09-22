Donald K. Johnson makes visionary $50-million gift to change the future of eye care

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - At a belated birthday celebration outside at his Toronto home, Donald K. Johnson, O.C., announced a $50-million donation to his namesake Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute at University Health Network (UHN). This gift will help UHN further transform the lives of more than five million Canadians living with eye disease.

Donald K. Johnson (Photo by Tim Fraser) (CNW Group/University Health Network)

This momentous gift, the largest to a vision program in Canada, will enable UHN to recruit and retain world-leading vision scientists and clinicians as well as significantly increase research capacity. The investment will also bolster the partnership between clinicians and scientists to accelerate the translation of research discoveries into treatments for patients.

Johnson is a passionate and committed supporter of UHN and the team that helped restore his eyesight. Since his first gift in 2007, the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute at Toronto Western Hospital has grown to become Canada's largest and most comprehensive clinical and research hub dedicated to vision.

"I celebrated my 80th birthday six years ago by making a $10-million donation to the Eye Institute," he told attendees. Johnson's birthday falls on June 18, but COVID-19 restrictions delayed this year's celebration. "I'm now pleased to share with you that to celebrate my 86th birthday, I am making a donation of $50 million."

The legendary Bay Street investment banker and his late wife, Anna McCowan Johnson, have been longtime supporters of vision science and cutting-edge care at UHN. This new investment provides the long-term infrastructure and resources necessary to sustain and expand clinical research, retain and recruit top experts, and propel future discoveries – ultimately, improving outcomes for patients suffering from vision loss in Canada and around the world.

"Don's support has totally changed the vision research landscape in Canada. With his significant gift six years ago, we built our discovery research capacity and enhanced clinical research. Now, with his new, transformative gift, the impact will be global and the legacy long-lasting." says Dr. Valerie Wallace, Co-Director of the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute and the Donald K. Johnson Chair in Vision Research.

Story continues

The Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute is comprised of more than 54 clinicians, researchers, fellows and residents with more than 6,000 surgeries every year and 120,800 patient visits over nine specialty clinics and services. With more than 70 clinical trials completed and with more than 50 currently active, these discoveries are leading to real-world treatments for patients.

In addition to research, Johnson's gift will also create three endowed clinical fellowships in tribute to Drs. Robert Devenyi, Allan Slomovic and Graham Trope – three clinicians who have helped preserve and restore his sight. The fellowships will train the next generation of leaders in ophthalmology. Since the year 2000, the world's best and brightest fellows from more than 35 countries have been coming to the Eye Institute to learn from experts across all subspecialties of ophthalmology, in an unparalleled environment.

"Don, you dream big. In every patient whose sight we save, I've seen your dreams come true. Today, we offer treatments that, when I stepped into this role, did not exist. The number of patients we are able to provide life-changing care for has gone up and up and up," says Dr. Devenyi, Co-Director of the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute.

Learn more about the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute.

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for research, education and the enhancement of patient care at Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education at UHN. With donor support, UHN Foundation is helping UHN pursue new knowledge to build a healthier world.

UHN Foundation Logo (CNW Group/University Health Network)

SOURCE University Health Network

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/22/c0306.html