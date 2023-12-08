Donald Glover's Mr and Mrs Smith TV show unveils first look trailer

Prime Video

The first trailer has landed for the Donald Glover-led TV remake of Mr and Mrs Smith.

Atlanta's Glover stars alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi's Maya Erskine in the small screen reboot of the somewhat infamous Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie.

In the 2005 movie, the titular characters are a married couple who are both deadly assassins, except the don't know each other's secret. The truth only comes out when each becomes the other's target.

This version sees Glover and Erskine as two lonely strangers who land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that promises to give them an exciting life of spying, riches and world travel.

Another perk of the job is a dream brownstone in Manhattan but, of course, there's a catch.

The two are not only given new identities but are put into an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith.

The now couple will now not only have to face a high risk mission every week but also new relationship milestones. And, to further complicate matters, it's not long before they catch real feelings for each other.

As the trailer shows, the series promises to be an exciting mix of action and comedy with Glover and Erskine showing some real chemistry.

The series will also star Severance's John Turturro, I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel, Beau is Afraid's Parker Posey and The Batman's Paul Dano.

Originally, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge was meant to be in Erskine's role but she exited the project in September 2021, reportedly due to creative differences.

Speaking to Interview Magazine last year Glover addressed Waller-Bridge's exit and said there were no hard feelings, adding: "I still like her, I assume she still likes me."

Mr and Mrs Smith will premiere on February 2, 2024 on Prime Video.





