Donald Glover Reveals He Got Married — Then Went Straight Back to Work on “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”the Same Day

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Donald Glover

Donald Glover didn't let a busy filming schedule get in the way of his wedding plans!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Michelle White managed to squeeze in their nuptials one morning before he started his day's work on the set of his new Prime Video series Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"There was a day where I don’t think we had to be on set until noon or 1, so, I was like, 'Can we get married today?' I got married in the morning," he recalled.

"We had a real wedding afterwards, too," he added. "[That night, though,] we went to our favorite restaurant and then [White's] parents and my mom were waiting for us at the house."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Donald Glover and wife Michelle White

Glover also opened up about his surprising change of heart about marriage after previously saying in a 2018 interview with The New Yorker that he was "not the marrying kind."

He told THR that, for a long time, he was stuck on the fact that "I didn’t know what I was getting out of it."

"I felt like I knew what she was getting out of it, and I didn’t feel like she was being honest, necessarily, about what she was getting out of it," he explained of White, with whom he was first romantically linked in 2016 and shares three children. "I was thinking about it in such a silly way, which I see now."

He continued, "Now I realize, yeah, maybe she’s gaining some stuff, but she’s also losing a lot of stuff. And we eventually had an honest talk and she was like, 'I’m a traditional woman.' And when she said that, some part of me was like, 'And I want to help you be that.' Whatever she needs me to be, that makes me happy."

Glover said he now understands the deeper layer of trust and commitment that marriage brings to a relationship.

"It’s a very romantic thing to be like, 'Oh, I can be your knight in shining armor and you’re letting me, you’re being vulnerable for me,' " he noted.

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Donald Glover and Michelle White

In a separate interview with The Independent last week, Glover said he regards marriage in a very realistic way.

“I love marriage because I never had rose-colored glasses about it. My dad was always like, ‘Oh, marriage is really hard work,' " he told the U.K. outlet.

“It was never like, ‘Oh you’re supposed to be happy all the time,' " he added.

Last week, Glover told PEOPLE he tapped into his marriage with White — including the "intimacy" of their relationship — for Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The show, which also stars Maya Erskine, is a remake of the 2005 film of the same name featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“I think there's a lot of little things where I took them from my own life,” he said at the series' New York City premiere on Jan 31. “I felt like what made this show sexy is intimacy, so I wanted to do that.”

“There's a lot of scenes that are kind of just taken from my life," he added.



