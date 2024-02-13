Donald Faison Jokes He Lies to His Kids 'All the Time' About 'Everything' (Exclusive)

The actor joked about taking the fun way out of tough conversations

Paras Griffin/Getty Donald Faison attends the "Extended Family" press junket at the 2024 SCAD TVfest on February 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

Donald Faison admits he's a dad who is not above fibbing.

Speaking with PEOPLE at SCADTV Fest in Atlanta on Saturday, the Extended Family actor, 49, talked about broaching difficult subjects with his kids as they grow up. Faison is dad to daughter Wilder Frances, 8, and son Rocco, 10, whom he shares with wife CaCee Cobb. He is also dad to Kobe, 21, twins Dade and Kaya, 24, shared with late ex-wife Lisa Askey, and son Sean, 27, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Audrey Ince.

"I lie to my kids about everything," he laughed. "'Listen, if you eat that, you could get arrested in certain states,' I will say that to them to stop them from eating sugar. I don't care. 'You talk like that in certain states, you get arrested. So, watch your mouth.'"

He added, "It's always got to be in certain states because in California, anything goes. But in certain states," he laughed.

Costar Abigail Spencer chimed in, "Maybe it's not a lie per se, but there's a choice of the lie. But that sometimes that is good parenting. How heavy do you want the information? Some information is not appropriate for a 7-year-old."

Faison laughed, adding, "When my kids asked me what sex was, I was like, 'This is an episode of SpongeBob where he's swimming in the water.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Donald Faison's Daughter Wilder Dresses Up as His 'Clueless' Counterpart Dionne for Halloween

Last month, Faison shared a photo of himself, Cobb, and their two little ones enjoying a Boston Celtics game at TD Garden.

Story continues

The sweet photo showed Rocco, who is a spitting image of his dad, holding up a giant Celtics ring on his finger as Dad smiled beside him. In the row behind them, Cobb turned around in time for the shot and Wilder struck a cute pose.

Donald Faison and family

While at Disney's California Adventure theme park for Disney Junior's Fun Fest in spring of 2022, Faison talked about the possibility of someone else playing his Clueless character Murray Duvall in a reboot or sequel.

"I'm not a big fan of the remake, especially of something that I'm in, you know what I mean?" he said. "If I'm in it, I don't want to see somebody else playing me."

Despite his age, Faison hopes his days of playing his bad boy character aren't over. If he has it his way, next time the cast will head back to the big screen. He even has ideas for where everyone would be today.

"I would want to say do another movie, to be honest with you," Faison said. "Anything. Clueless 2 would be awesome and it's not us anymore, it's our kids. And now Cher is the Mel Horowitz character. I would think that Cher and Josh would still be together, even though it's a little weird."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.