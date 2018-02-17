Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros Gets Green Light at UFC Austin Weigh-ins

Sunday's UFC Fight Night 126 got the green light following Saturday's official weigh-ins in Austin, Texas.

None of the athletes on the 12-bout UFC Fight Night 126 fight card had any trouble hitting the mark on the scale.

Donald Cerrone doesn't typically have trouble with the scale, and he didn't in Austin, where he weighed 169.5 pounds for his five-round non-title fight with Yancy Medeiros. Though Medeiros has missed the mark before, that was when he was fighting at lightweight. He has been spot-on since moving up to welterweight.

Not only has Medeiros been good on the scale, he's also gone three for three in the Octagon, coming into this fight on the opposite end of the spectrum as Cerrone, who has lost his last three fights.

The big men rarely have issue with the scale and neither Derrick Lewis nor Marcin Tybura had any trouble making weight for their co-main event heavyweight throwdown.

UFC Fight Night 126: Cerrone vs. Medeiros Weigh-in Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET on FS1)

Donald Cerrone (169.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (170.5)

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

James Vick (155.5) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (156)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (171)

Steven Peterson (145.5) vs. Brandon Davis (146)

Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Thibault Gouti (155.5)

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

Jared Gordon (156) vs. Diego Ferreira (155.5)

Geoff Neal (171) vs. Brian Camozzi (171)

Roberto Sanchez (126) vs. Joby Sanchez (125)

Sarah Moras (135.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134.5)

Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)