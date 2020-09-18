Don Winslow, Bruce Springsteen To Duet For Anti-Donald Trump Video

Author and occasional Deadline columnist Don Winslow has announced on Twitter that he’ll have Bruce Springsteen as a cohort in the next of his long series of caustic videos that reflect his intense dislike for President Donald Trump and the job he has done in the White House. Winslow was not specific about how Springsteen or his music will factor into the video, but he Tweeted that he is “Thrilled to be working with Bruce @springsteen on our next video. He has been a hero of mine for so long. his extraordinary songs are the soundtrack of America. I will let you know soon when/where the video will debut. Winslow’s latest video takes aim at the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who since 2017 has served as an advisor to her father.

MY NEW VIDEO: #TheTruthAboutIvanka I'm sick and tired of Donald Trump's hateful and racist attacks against @SenKamalaHarris. This is my new video about mini-Donald It is called #TheTruthAboutIvanka pic.twitter.com/hYnJCPU1Sm — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 18, 2020





