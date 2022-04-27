‘Don’t Worry Darling’ CinemaCon: Florence Pugh’s Suburban Spiral into Insanity Involves Steamy Kitchen Sex

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

“Don’t Worry” cinephiles, Olivia Wilde’s latest film is just as visually stunning as its brief teaser hinted.

An extended look at “Don’t Worry Darling” starring Florence Pugh as a 1950s housewife who grows suspicious of her utopian suburb debuted at 2022 CinemaCon in Las Vegas during the Warner Bros. Discovery panel. The film is slated for a September 23 theatrical release. Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan also star.

Director Wilde revealed that 18 studios were trying to land “Don’t Worry Darling” but she opted for Warner Bros and New Line because the studios “made one thing very clear: This would be a movie for movie theaters.”

After making her directorial debut with critically-acclaimed “Booksmart” in 2019, Wilde collaborated again with co-screenwriter Katie Silberman for “Don’t Worry,” based on an original script by the Van Dyke brothers.

Darren Aronofsky’s longtime director of photography Matthew Libatique serves as cinematographer for the film that already is making waves for its stunning visual elements (cue: Pugh’s character Saran wrapping herself à la “The Batman” Riddler.)

“It was engineered specifically for the theatrical experience, from the cinematography to the sound design to every tiny detail in between,” Wilde told the CinemaCon audience before exclusive footage was showcased at CinemaCon.

The clip opened on lead stars Pugh and Styles cuddling in bed together, with Pugh later discovering redacted books in her home and attempting to crack hollowed out eggs. The candy-colored Palm Springs suburban lifestyle starts to decay as it seems the only reminder of life is a steamy sex scene, with Pugh laying on a kitchen table while receiving oral sex. Moments later, her neighbors are telling her she’s crazy for questioning the constructed utopia.

Director Wilde previously told Vogue that the psychological thriller is inspired by Adrian Lyne’s erotic classics “Fatal Attraction” and “Indecent Proposal.”

“[Those movies are] really sexy, in a grown-up way…I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?'” Wilde said.

As the Vogue cover story reported: “One [scene], featuring a hardworking Styles and a most ​gratified Pugh, is going to generate some serious attention — and, if the devotion of Styles’s fan base is any indication, hysteria — when ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is released. When I work up the blushing courage to ask Wilde about it, she gets technical, talking about overhead angles and wraparound shots, though she readily volunteers that she intends for her audience to ‘realize how rarely they see female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure.'”

Additional reporting by Tony Maglio and Chris Lindahl.

