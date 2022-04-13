‘I don’t want them anymore,’ mother told Miami cops. They found her kids, 3 and 5, dead

A Miami mother accused of murdering her two young children Tuesday night told detectives her “kids were suffering and that they would suffer less if they were dead,” according to a police report.

Odette Joassaint, 41, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest report, Joassaint confessed that she tied her children’s arms, legs and necks. Then she used a red ribbon to strangle the children, she told detectives. The victims: Laural Belval, 5, and Jeffrey Belval, 3.

Officer rushed to the scene Tuesday night after Joassaint called 911 from her apartment home on the 100 block of Northeast 75th Street. She told officers to “come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” police said.

“She was having a mental crisis and was irate,” said Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega.

What police found inside left even veteran cops reeling: the two kids, laying in bed face-down on a bed, hogtied.

Officers and Miami Fire Rescue tried desperately to resuscitate the children.

During hours of questioning, the distraught Jossaint, 41, told police she “had been having financial issues.”