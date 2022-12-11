‘We don’t want the language to die’: Carmarthen residents speak up for Welsh

Steven Morris
·5 min read

Market day in the bustling south-west Wales town of Carmarthen and the shops, cafes and streets were humming with chatter.

This week the language those conversations were being held in was pertinent, after the revelation that the number of residents across the country able to speak Welsh had dropped to the lowest proportion ever recorded in a census. Carmarthenshire had experienced the most rapid decline.

“I was shocked, saddened, disappointed,” said Brieg Dafydd, the owner of the Welsh-language bookstore in Carmarthen’s covered market. “There have been times when Welsh hasn’t been seen as cool but there’s a real interest in it now. We saw it in the World Cup when the Welsh football team wanted to be identified as Cymru and we see it here in the shop. We’re busier than ever.”

Tracey Jones, the Welsh-speaking owner of the market’s card shop, said she sold more greetings cards in Welsh than English. “We’ve got to do something about it if we don’t want the language to die,” she said.

Both shopkeepers had ideas of what may lie behind the trend – and what to do. Dafydd said more non-Welsh speakers were moving in, squeezing locals out, and believes the pandemic affected children’s Welsh learning. “We’ve got to be stronger, prouder of our language,” he said.

Related: Second homes are hollowing out Welsh communities – and pushing our language into decline

Jones said her children had moved to England to study. “They may stay there, meet English partners and bring children up in English. Perhaps we all need to relax and have fun with the language. There’s a feeling you have to speak it properly, but I think you should be allowed to go for it.”

According to the 2021 census, an estimated 538,000 people in Wales are able to speak Welsh – 17.8% of the population, a decrease of 1.2% since the 2011 census. The most troubling drop was in children, with this put down to the challenges posed by Covid.

There were glimmers of good news. The number of young adults who can speak Welsh was up and there were increases in Welsh speakers in some places, including Cardiff.

But the figures for Carmarthenshire, traditionally a language stronghold, were, in the words of the county council, “alarming”. It is now home to 72,838 Welsh speakers or 39.9% of the total population, down by 4%.

Over coffee in Y Sied Goffi in Carmarthen, Toni Schiavone, a prominent member of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg (the Welsh Language Society), said there were no glib answers. “It’s a complicated situation,” he said.

But he insisted it was a “national disgrace” that so many young people left schools in Wales not able to speak the language confidently – and some were denied job opportunities because they were not proficient in Welsh.

About 20% of Welsh secondary pupils study in Welsh-medium or bilingual schools. In English-medium schools pupils also study Welsh, but campaigners like Schiavone are deeply concerned about the quality of its teaching. “The 80% is being let down,” said Schiavone. “Welsh is part of the heritage of everybody in Wales, nobody should be deprived of it.”

Wynfford James, another member of Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg, who went to jail in the 1970s after being convicted of a conspiracy to damage a transmitter as part of a campaign for a Welsh television channel, called for more focus on economic development – making sure there are good jobs to keep Welsh speakers in the area.

The Welsh government, which has a target of reaching 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050, reels off a string of initiatives, including setting up a national centre for learning Welsh and introducing radical measure to tackle the second homes crisis in language heartland areas. James said he approved of many of the initiatives but they were piecemeal: “There needs to be a coordinated approach.”

One organisation that Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg applauds is Dyfed-Powys police. Its chief constable, Richard Lewis, has just returned to his native Carmarthenshire and has set the force the target of being completely bilingual.

“As a police service one of the fundamental requirements is the ability to communicate with our communities,” Lewis said. “We have a legal but also a moral requirement to provide our service in Welsh.”

Almost everyone you chat to in Carmarthen has an interesting or poignant story about their experience of the language.

Matt Davies, the owner of the Tangled Parrot record shop, said people had accused him of not being “a proper Welsh person” (though he is South Glamorgan born and bred) because he could not speak the language.

But his interest was sparked by Welsh-language rock stars such as David R Edwards, the frontman of the iconic Welsh band Datblygu. “I wanted to understand his lyrics better. Now I love learning Welsh,” he said.

In the Lighthouse boutique, Giuseppina Saccone, 64, the daughter of an Italian prisoner of war held in Wales, said her first language was Italian but she loved learning Welsh. “It’s got a lilt to it, a kindness.”

Outside, three generations of Welsh speakers were to be found – Janet Thomas, her daughter Cerys Thomas and Cerys’s nine-week-old son Guto Siôn.

“We were pushed so much to speak Welsh at school that we resisted it,” said Cerys. “We wanted to speak English. But I see the value of Welsh now and my son will definitely speak it. He and his generation will keep it going.”

Latest Stories

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Marner scores to extend point streak to 21 games as Maple Leafs topple Kings 5-0

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner hasn't been shy about trumpeting the recent play of his unheralded Toronto Maple Leafs teammate David Kampf. So after Kampf scored in the Maple Leafs' 5-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, in a game Marner extended his franchise-record point streak to 21 games, he continued to commend Kampf's contribution to Toronto's cause. "I was really excited for him," Marner said. "That's a guy who I keep talking about. I really think he does a lot for this team that goes

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Chris Boucher misses his 'WWE tag team' partner Precious Achiuwa

    Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher discusses evolving his offence, working through the lows in the NBA and how much he misses playing alongside Precious Achiuwa.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Jets spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg, beat Panthers 5-2

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice’s return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Mark Scheifele had a pair of power-play goals and Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 40 shots as Winnipeg improved to 10-3-0 at home. Zac Dalpe and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida. Spencer Knight made 12 saves on 15 shot

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa