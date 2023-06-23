Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11, but you don’t have to wait for next month to bring home epic deals! Right now, Amazon is offering massive savings on everything from vacation-ready clothes and tech must-haves, but all eyes are on the beauty deals.
From hot tools to high-quality skin care, keep scrolling to shop eight can’t-miss early Prime Day beauty deals that are worth buying right now for less than $50.
1. Nicebay Hair Straightener Flat Iron, $19.99 (Orig. $139.99)
At 86% off, this flatiron is the biggest deal on this list! This hot tool features an LED screen, five heat settings and a safety lock.
2. Luseta Perfect Bonding Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $21.66 (Orig. $29.97)
Treat your locks to some TLC with this shampoo and conditioner duo that is both sulfate and paraben-free.
3. Tree of Life Vitamin C, Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid Serum Set, $19 (Orig. $23.95)
Target dark spots, signs of aging and dryness with this trio of face serums from Tree of Life — on sale now for less than $20.
4. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, $23.20 (Orig. $49.99)
This French pharmacy favorite can be both a moisturizer and a makeup primer. There’s a reason it has more than 20,000 ratings!
5. MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches, $12.30 (Orig. $25.40)
Perk up tired eyes with these under-eye masks that work to soothe and hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.
6. LANDOT Blow Dryer Brush, $28.99 (Orig. $59.99)
You don’t have to splurge on a Dyson Airwrap to achieve that bouncy blowout look. This blow-dry brush can help you get the same look for less than $30.
7. Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse, $31.99 (Orig. $35.99)
Get a safe and natural-looking tan at home with this self-tanning mousse. You can choose from a fair to medium or a medium to dark formula.
8. JODSONE Gel Nail Polish Kit, $37.99 (Orig. $74.99)
Skip that expensive nail salon appointment and master an at-home manicure with this gel nail polish kit that includes a UV light.
