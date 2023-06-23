Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now

In The Know by Yahoo

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11, but you don’t have to wait for next month to bring home epic deals! Right now, Amazon is offering massive savings on everything from vacation-ready clothes and tech must-haves, but all eyes are on the beauty deals.

From hot tools to high-quality skin care, keep scrolling to shop eight can’t-miss early Prime Day beauty deals that are worth buying right now for less than $50.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Buy Now

At 86% off, this flatiron is the biggest deal on this list! This hot tool features an LED screen, five heat settings and a safety lock.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Treat your locks to some TLC with this shampoo and conditioner duo that is both sulfate and paraben-free.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Target dark spots, signs of aging and dryness with this trio of face serums from Tree of Life — on sale now for less than $20.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

This French pharmacy favorite can be both a moisturizer and a makeup primer. There’s a reason it has more than 20,000 ratings!

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Perk up tired eyes with these under-eye masks that work to soothe and hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

You don’t have to splurge on a Dyson Airwrap to achieve that bouncy blowout look. This blow-dry brush can help you get the same look for less than $30.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Get a safe and natural-looking tan at home with this self-tanning mousse. You can choose from a fair to medium or a medium to dark formula.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Skip that expensive nail salon appointment and master an at-home manicure with this gel nail polish kit that includes a UV light.

More from In The Know:

Prime Day is July 11, but these 7 early vacation fashion deals are too good to miss

TikTok loves this clear $13 self-tanner that’s non-sticky and transfer-free: ‘So natural, so even’

Stressed out? TikTok can’t get enough of this tension-relieving serum stick that ‘smells like heaven’

If you’re looking for books like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ you won’t be able to put down these 5 best sellers

The post Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now appeared first on In The Know.