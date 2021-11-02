Don’t wait to buy one of these Disney snowglobes — they’re probably going to sell out this holiday season

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The perfect magical present to give someone during the holiday season? A snowglobe, of course. No matter how old you are, seeing that swirling “snow” always sparks joy.

shopDisney recently opened its holiday shop and it includes lots of fun, festive gift ideas like PJs, decor and more. The Disney snowglobes, however, are definitely worth checking out. This Tinker Bell Snowglobe is brand new and less than $40, while this Enchanted Rose Snowglobe is sure to make any Beauty and the Beast lover squeal with glee.

Perfect for the person who has everything or someone who goes to Disney World on the regular, these Disney snowglobes are collector’s items that can be displayed on a shelf or a coffee table. There are five designs currently in stock at shopDisney, but that may not be the case for much longer as people start ordering gifts. If you want one — for yourself or for someone you love — better order ASAP before they’re gone.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Water Globe, $39.99

Buy Now

If you’re shopping for someone who likes a bit of spookiness during the holiday season, go with this The Nightmare Before Christmas Water Globe.

Disney Snowglobes

Tinker Bell Snowglobe, $39.99

Buy Now

The simple yet elegant gold and white palette of this Tinker Bell Snowglobe will match seamlessly with the decor in any space.

Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Snowglobe, $69.99

Buy Now

Is there anything more iconic than the enchanted rose? Give someone you love their very own with this stunningly lifelike Enchanted Rose Snowglobe.

Fantasia 80th Anniversary Figure with Snowglobe – Limited Edition, $149.99

Buy Now

Fans of Fantasia will definitely want to grab this limited-edition snowglobe created to commemorate the film’s 80th anniversary.

Story continues

Mickey & Minnie Mouse ”Happily Ever After” Snowglobe – Jim Shore, $84.99

Buy Now

Need a great gift for newlyweds who happen to love all things Disney? It doesn’t get more perfect than this Mickey & Minnie Mouse ”Happily Ever After” Snowglobe.

Disney Villains Light-Up Water Globe, $64.99

Buy Now

We all know that person who could care less about the Disney princesses and is all about the villains, right? Not only does this Water Globe feature characters that are up their alley, but it lights up, too.

If you liked this story, check out the new Le Creuset Harry Potter collection.

The post Don’t wait to buy one of these Disney snowglobes — they’re probably going to sell out this holiday season appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

The Disney holiday shop is now open — score sweaters, stockings, socks and more

TikTokers are really into this Disney princess-inspired Pura Vida jewelry

shopDisney just dropped new 2021 ornaments — order yours now before they sell out

Disney's new family holiday PJs are here — buy them now before they're gone