Don’t understand why Tarrant Appraisal District is in the news? This guide explains why

If the recent headlines about the Tarrant Appraisal District have left you confused, you’re not alone. Happenings at TAD are usually complicated and often in the weeds. So, here’s a primer on what TAD does and why it’s recently come under fire.

What is TAD?

The Tarrant Appraisal District is responsible for appraising property — from homes to commercial buildings to industrial sites. These appraisals are used to calculate your annual property taxes. TAD does NOT set the tax rate. That’s the responsibility of taxing entities, like cities and school districts.

What does the TAD board of directors do?

TAD’s board of directors governs the agency. It selects the chief appraiser, approves the agency’s annual budget and ensures TAD follows policies set forth in the tax code.

How are TAD board members chosen?

TAD board members aren’t elected by the public. Rather, the 73 taxing entities in Tarrant County, like school boards and city councils, cast votes based on their size. So, when someone wants to run for TAD board, that person campaigns by talking to these entities and asking for their votes.

How long is a TAD board member term?

Two years.

Why was Kathryn Wilemon recalled?

Kathryn Wilemon was the chair of the board of directors. When it comes to leadership at TAD, she was the top “elected” official. Her critics argue that she shielded the agency from efforts to make it more transparent and accountable to the public.

Former Colleyville city council member George Dodson mentioned this specifically during public comment at the Tarrant County commissioners meeting in which the commissioners voted to recall Wilemon.

“Board chairman Ms. WIlemon has repeatedly rejected placing important items on the board agenda that might provide transparency and oversight to the chief appraiser,” he said.

What’s the difference between recall and resignation?

The difference between recall and resignation is the process used to fill a vacant seat. When a member of the TAD board resigns, all taxing entities receive a notice of vacancy. Each is invited to nominate a replacement to fill the vacancy. The TAD board selects the replacement.

When a member of the board is recalled, a notice of recall is sent to each of the taxing entities that voted for the person who was recalled. Replacements then submit applications to the taxing entities that selected the member who was recalled. Those entities vote for the replacement.

So, how is her seat going to get filled?

It’s not clear. Here’s the timeline of events:

Feb. 21: Keller City Council votes to recall Wilemon.

Feb. 22: Wilemon resigns.

March 3: Chief Appraiser Jeff Law says at a TAD board meeting, “The recall does not supersede the vacancy, and the vacancy does not supersede the recall.”

However, in a letter sent the same day to taxing entities, he wrote something very different: “Since the recall process was only initiated, it is now canceled as a result of the vacancy.”

March 7: Tarrant County commissioners vote to recall Wilemon.

March 10: Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells writes Law threatening legal action if TAD does not pursue the recall process.

March 14: Law writes in a letter that the board is aware of the county’s concerns and he does not believe legal remedies will be necessary.

“Although I cannot speak for the board and I do not know how the Board will proceed, at the last meeting, there were Directors which publicly commented that they believed the County should have the right to select the replacement member,” he wrote.

Why do people say TAD has a transparency problem?

TAD didn’t acquire this reputation overnight.

The agency made headlines in 2015 when a switch to new software resulted in delayed tax bills as well as millions of dollars worth of property were left off the tax rolls.

In April 2016, TAD officials were grilled by state lawmakers about the software and apologized for the issue.

At the time, then commissioner Andy Nguyen said, “These problems … erode public trust in our system ... These problems didn’t just occur this year. They occurred last year and the year before and the year before. Is there any recourse?”

Accounting firm Tidwell and Weaver conducted an audit of the software that Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector Ron Wright called “explosive.”

But, the problems didn’t end there.

In 2017, thousands of tax bills weren’t sent out.

In 2019, many homeowners didn’t receive protest information.

During the 2019 appraisal season, TAD came under fire for the rise in the number of protests filed in the county. It garnered the attention of former state Sen. Jane Nelson, whose district included much of Tarrant County.

In April 2020, she wrote to the board requesting an investigation into the rise in protests. In June 2020, the board narrowly voted to consider a review. But, no such audit came to fruition.

TAD was in the news again when Director of Residential Appraisal Randy Armstrong filed unauthorized complaints against Chandler Crouch with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation in November 2021. He invoked his title at TAD in the complaints.

In his complaint, Armstrong argued Crouch “files thousands of protests annually that he cannot possibly responsibly and properly represent.”

An investigation into the complaints found no wrongdoing on the part of Crouch. Despite media requests, TAD has not released the full report and appealed to the Attorney General’s Office to keep it confidential.

Armstrong was suspended for filing the unauthorized complaints and invoking his position at TAD. Law was suspended for failing to notify the board of the complaints for months.

Armstrong announced he’s retiring, effective April 14.

What would Rep. Charlie Geren’s legislation do?





Republican Rep. Charlie Geren of Fort Worth filed House Bill 5218 on March 10. The bill would abolish the Tarrant Appraisal District and put its functions under the purview of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. The office already reviews the work for appraisal districts to ensure appraisals are accurate.

When asked why he filed the bill, Geren cited the Star-Telegram’s reporting on WIlemon’s recall and resignation as well as the June TAD board meeting in which hundreds were forced to wait outside in triple-digit heat.