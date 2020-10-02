‘You don’t get two Matts’ – colleagues pay tribute to murdered police officer

Colleagues of Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in the line of duty, have described the officer as a close friend who was part of the “police family”.

Pc Paul Reading, of the Metropolitan Police, said the 54-year-old was well loved by all and even criminals liked him.

“Everyone liked him, even people he arrested,” he said.

Sgt Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of Friday September 25 as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect.

Pc Reading had known Sgt Ratana, who was born in New Zealand, since 2008 when both were based at Harrow Road.

In a touching tribute to his “gentle giant” friend, he said the officer would regularly visit the station while off duty because he “always wanted to be around his police family”.

“He was a real approachable man, he looked after his team,” he said.

“He was your typical, big, strong Kiwi rugby player and he was so proud of his heritage.”

He said Sgt Ratana was dedicated to his job, adding: “He was your old-fashioned copper, very fair, very firm, and he would treat everyone like you would want your parents to be treated.”

Sergeant Gareth Starr, who worked with Sgt Ratana in Paddington Green in 2007 and later in custody, described his devastation at receiving a phone call telling him his colleague and family friend had been shot.

“It’s had a huge impact on everybody, even our own children that watch their parents go out to work every day thinking that that could be us,” he said.

Speaking about how Sgt Ratana’s death has affected the police force, he said: “It’s been very sombre.

“Matt appears a lot, whether we’re on social media reading the news, he didn’t ever leave us anyway and we’d often talk of Matt in the office where I’ve got colleagues who have worked with him over the years sharing stories, laughing.

“It’s had a huge impact, it’s dumbed down everything we do, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We’re just very sombre and very solemn, it’s just terribly sad.

“You don’t get two Matts.”

On Sgt Ratana’s personality, he said: “I’ll always remember his huge smile and his huge stature, and he always gave you a cuddle.”

As an officer who specialises in police safety, Sergeant Starr said it is “incredibly difficult” to keep officers safe.

“In the environment he (Sgt Ratana) was working in, it’s a dangerous environment, and we have to keep that at the forefront of our mind all the time.

