How to dispose of light bulbs

Before you throw away your old light bulbs in the trash, you should know that these items are recyclable. Disposing of old light bulbs by throwing them away isn’t ideal since glass can break and tear the garbage bag, and a damaged light bulb could release gas like argon, nitrogen, or helium.

We’ve put together a guide to help you dispose of different types of light bulbs safely and recycle these items when you can.

How to dispose of incandescent light bulbs

Incandescent light bulbs typically do not contain toxic chemicals, so you can throw them away with your regular trash. You do, however, need to be careful of glass shards, just as would when throwing away any other glass objects. It may be a good idea to surround your old incandescent bulbs in plastic or other old packaging materials prior to putting them in your trash can.

If you want to recycle your old incandescent light bulbs, you may have options available. Search your area for any other places that accept incandescent light bulbs. This can sometimes be challenging, since incandescent light materials are difficult to recycle and the energy it requires is often not worthwhile in the long run. Brands that once recycled incandescents, like Home Depot and Ikea, are less likely to accept these bulbs today.

It may be tempting to put incandescent (or halogen, which we mention below) bulbs in your recycling like you do with other glass. Don’t do this! The metal wire and other components in bulbs is very difficult to remove, and recycling centers can’t usually do it. Put them in the normal trash instead.

How to dispose of CFL and fluorescent light bulbs

Unlike incandescent bulbs, CFL (Compact Fluorescent Light) bulbs contain a small amount of mercury — about 4 milligrams of the toxic metal. Although that is only a fraction of the amount of mercury in those old-school thermometers, broken CFL bulbs can be damaging to the environment if they enter landfills or the water supply.

To dispose of your CFL bulbs properly, recycle them. Home improvement stores like Lowes and Home Depot usually accept CFL bulbs: Look for bins to deposit these bulbs at the front of the store. There are also organizations and websites like Recycleabulb.com that have return centers located in cities around the country that will happily take your old CFLs.