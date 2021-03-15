Don’t tell Mick Davis, but SPACs are like the shell companies of the dotcom boom... and they didn’t end well

Mining SPACs are not so common, yet... (BHP)

Spacs are as trendy these days as a Robinhood trading account.

Special purpose acquisition companies have raised more than $38 billion since January.

Often with little more than a well-known guru at the top, they raise big money on the hope of buying something interesting with it.

Investors with nowhere better to put their funds pile in, followed by retail punters who blindly drive up the share price.

A mini service industry is forming. You can follow them on the “Spac Track”; where they scrap for the same assets, it’s a “Spac-off”.

The latest guru to launch is Sir Mick Davis, the Xstrata tycoon. He wants to invest $300 million in unloved mines containing the stuff that electric vehicle dreams are made of.

This is the same Mick the Miner who famously raised $5.5 billion from investors only to quietly give it back again when he couldn’t do any deals.

This time, he says, it’s different.

Demand from the green energy transition will dwarf even the China-demand supercycle, he says.

He’s probably right.

But isn’t it obvious? Won’t he face a flurry of Spac-Offs for the same assets?

Perhaps not: there are relatively few mining Spacs and the mining giants have been reluctant to invest in niche minerals, preferring fewer, bigger bets.

A nimble new player could find a (ahem) rich seam of deals.

But investors are still taking a lot on trust.

Spacs are not that different from the shell companies launched in the Nineties before the tech bubble burst.

Archie Norman’s Knutsford group saw its stock go from £5 million to £75 million in 1999 without doing a single deal.

As now, they were frothy times. Guess what happened next.

Read More

Mining tycoon Mick Davis joins the dash for SPAC cash to build up green energy mining giant

Mick Davis raises $3.75bn for Xstrata Mk II