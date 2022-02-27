Don’t be surprised by Liverpool supporters showing disdain toward the establishment at Wembley

Tony Evans
·4 min read
When you doff your hat to the class system and vote for Boris Johnson and his ilk, you&#x002019;ll largely walk alone in gatherings of Liverpool fans (Getty)
When you doff your hat to the class system and vote for Boris Johnson and his ilk, you’ll largely walk alone in gatherings of Liverpool fans (Getty)

The League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool today will be coloured by politics. The government want the organisers to make some sort of anti-Russian gesture after the invasion of Ukraine. An anti-war stance is a likelier scenario but even then the focus will fall on Roman Abramovich, Stamford Bridge’s oligarch owner.

The loudest political expression will come from the Liverpool end and will be concerned with domestic matters. The transplanted Kopites will boo the national anthem. It happens every time at Wembley and there is invariably a shocked reaction in the media.

Get used to it. Scousers – and a substantial proportion of Liverpool’s out-of-town fanbase – do not want God to save your Queen. In the year of the monarch’s platinum jubilee, the booing will resound across the stadium.

Michael Gove, the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, is expected to be in attendance. He can expect to see the “Never Trust A Tory” banner that has been regularly appearing on the Kop. The anti-establishment, left-wing identity is deeply ingrained in a significant proportion of Liverpool diehards.

Big finals give the fans a chance to broadcast their beliefs to a worldwide television audience. Monarchists and Conservatives look away now.

Many on Merseyside relish its reputation as a rogue region. The Scouse identity was built on being a city of outsiders. Indeed, the term was originally a barb aimed at impoverished predominantly Irish immigrants who used free soup kitchens or bought the cheapest gruel from street vendors. It was used with disdain by the wealthy against those on the lowest strata of society.

Some time around a century ago, the insult was reappropriated by those whom it was aimed towards. The other nickname for the poor of the city was “Wack”, a sneering mispronunciation of the Irish word “Mhac”, meaning son. Deep in the folk memory of the city is the knowledge that Scouse was born, and remains, on the margins of society.

It has not escaped today’s supporters that once again the needy are being forced to depend on free meals. It is no coincidence that the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative started outside Goodison and Anfield. In the boos you will hear anger and a cry of rage at the depth of the inequality in this country.

There is pride, too. Football is a vehicle for civic self-respect on Merseyside. It became especially important during the 1980s, when the city was out of step politically, socially and economically with most of the country. Liverpool – and Everton – dominated English football and Europe. One of the poorest places in the UK was rich in silverware.

The treatment of the families of the Hillsborough dead and the survivors of the disaster hardened opinion. Why would anyone lustily sing the national anthem when they have been so badly let down by the state?

In 1965, at Liverpool’s first victorious FA Cup final, the fans took a more polite approach. They sang “God Save Our Team”. By the 1970s the booing was growing louder and in the following decade it became widespread. Now it is an ingrained Wembley tradition.

Is it possible to be a royalist, Tory Liverpool fan? Yes, if you take the view that football is merely a form of entertainment and ignore the cultural, communal aspect of the sport. If that is your approach, do not expect too much sympathy and kinship from those around you at the game. When you doff your hat to the class system and vote for Boris Johnson and his ilk, you’ll largely walk alone in gatherings of Liverpool fans.

Of course, the same people who are keen for the EFL to make an anti-Russian gesture before the game are those who told Marcus Rashford to concentrate on playing when he had the temerity to suggest that hungry children deserve to be fed.

Politics seeps into every aspect of life and football is no exception. Even though Liverpool are owned by an American investment company, the club is more than just a business venture – in the same way that Chelsea are more than a Russian oligarch’s plaything. Owners come and go. Culture remains.

The boos will rain down from the Liverpool end. Don’t be disgusted by it. This is the voice of people trying to tell you that there is something deeply wrong with this country: a noise made by people who stand for decency rather than the Queen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Balkovec says support from players, staff has been great

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton is young but well-travelled

    Lukas MacNaughton may wear Toronto FC red but the 26-year-old defender truly is a man of the world. Born in New York City to a Canadian father and Austrian mother, MacNaughton moved to Belgium when he was seven. After attending the University of Toronto to study architecture, his soccer career took off in the Canadian Premier League at Pacific FC. And now MacNaughton is part of a new-look TFC backline. His travels have left their mark. The six-foot-one 185-pounder speaks English, French and Germ

  • Who could get phased out of Raptors rotation?

    With the Toronto Raptors healthy and the addition of Thad Young, it’s likely that a player who’s been getting steady minutes off the bench could see their role decreased. Who could it be? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.