Don’t stop with Troost Avenue. Johnson County needs to change its name, too | Opinion

Names matter





Troost. As a Dutchwoman, I know the word. In Dutch it rhymes with “toast” — pronounced “troast.” It means consolation or comfort (ironically).

I imagine that, as a physician, Benoist Troost must have provided some comfort to the sick, perhaps even consolation to the grieving. However, I cannot marry that beneficent image with the uncouth image of a slaveholder. Perhaps he was a kind master? But the very fact that he owned slaves makes him at best a hypocrite and at worst a cruel opportunist of a despicable convention.

Yes, his name should be removed from the avenue because of all that it symbolizes.

But let’s not stop there. On the other side of state line is Johnson County, named after the Rev. Thomas Johnson, slaveholder and would-be (re-)educator of Native American children at the Shawnee Indian Mission. Some would call him controversial. I have a less generous word in mind. Because of the very nature of Johnson’s actions, the county should seriously consider changing its name.

As The Star’s editorial mentions, these and others who perpetrated some of the most despicable acts in our history should not be forgotten but should definitely not be honored with their own streets — or counties.

- Elsje Smit, Lenexa

Lost to history

Some people are suggesting changing the name of Troost Avenue to Truth, to remove the association with its namesake, Benoist Troost, who was a slaveholder. (May 28, 16A, “Relics of racism belong in museums, not on street signs”) The real truth is that we need to focus on changing people’s hearts and minds instead of our street signs.

Most folks have no clue who the streets were named after or why — until now. We don’t really change much by making the norms of yesterday conform to the norms of today.

- Trudy Keyes, Kansas City

Piling on fees

I have had an owner-occupied short-term rental property for four years. I don’t have a problem with Kansas City wanting to register these properties, but I do have a problem with the new $200 annual license fee the city is now requiring. By comparison, why does it cost only $20 a year to register a regular rental property in Kansas City?

The City Planning and Development Department claims it needs money for compliance inspection, paperwork, staffing, data housing and so on. With 2,000 short-term rentals such as Airbnbs in the city, each paying $200 a year, this fee would generate $400,000 for the city annually. This might seem to be a reasonable amount to cover the above expenses. But this is in addition to the 7.5% tax and the $3 daily occupancy fee the voters passed in April. Together, the annual registration fee and the two taxes will generate significant money for the city.

It is time to rethink the $200 license fee before the new ordinances take effect June 15. Surely, it isn’t going to cost all that money just for compliance inspection, paperwork, staffing and data housing.

- Dana Perry, Kansas City

Great stadium

I watched the baseball games between the Royals and Nationals at Kauffman Stadium last weekend. What a beautiful ballpark. Then I heard your local politicians are planning to ask taxpayers to foot $2 billion for a new stadium downtown.

You already have a venue better than most major league cities. Can’t they find a better need for $2 billion than duplicating what you already have? Looks like they have their priorities upside down.

- Mike Loh, Williamsburg, Virginia

Seniors’ voice

Missouri residents should contact their legislators about a provision in a new law passed by the Missouri General Assembly that would freeze property tax rates on senior citizens’ primary residences. Under Senate Bill 90, which has been sent to Gov. Mike Parson, seniors’ property tax rates would remain what they paid when they were 65 until they leave the residence.

Contact your legislators to ask their stance on this matter, and perhaps subtly remind them that seniors vote in primary, special and general elections in greater numbers than other groups.

- H. Jonathan Pratt, Kansas City