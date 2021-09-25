Don’t stop believing in your abilities: Riyan Parag’s mom’s message to her son is encouraging yet emotional

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) resumed their campaign in ongoing second phase of IPL Season 14 on Tuesday, September 21, on a high note against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The team went on to defeat KL Rahul-led outfit by two runs in the last ball thriller. Despite Punjab’s win, the young and upcoming cricketer Riyan Parag has come under heavy criticism due to his lack of contribution to his team’s achievement. Batting at number 6, Parag managed to score just four runs off five balls on the batting-friendly surface of the Dubai International Stadium.

Parag also failed to make an impact with the ball for Rajasthan as he conceded 16 runs in the only over he bowled.After the match, several cricket fans have started questioning his position in Rajasthan’s playing XI, saying he has failed in making an impact for RR so far in IPL.

After such response from cricket fans,the 19-year-old cricketer has shared a message from his motheron Twitter, saying that she always knows how he is feeling.“Maaa. She Knows. Always,” Parag captioned the WhatsApp screengrab on Twitter.

“How are you doing Baba? Don’t stop believing in your abilities,” the message read.

Moving on to Parag’s IPL career, he has played 27 Indian Premier League matches so far and scored 328 runs including one fifty. He has also picked three wickets in the cash-rich league.In the ongoing season of IPL, he has cashed82 runs and picked just one wicket in the eight games in which he has represented Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On Saturday, when Rajasthan will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC), Parag will hope to leave an impact on the scoreboard for his team.

Following their win over Punjab, Rajasthan have now moved to the fifth spot in the IPL table, one place below from play-off berth, with eight points from eight games.

