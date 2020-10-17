While modern laptops can come packing hardware that would make desktops of yesteryear blush, not everyone needs all that power — and not everyone has the budget for it. Just because your future laptop is cheap doesn’t mean it has to be slow or incapable. Some of the best laptops under $300 are impressive little machines.

It’s important to note that as great as the choices below are, some sacrifices need to be made to keep the price so low. You can’t expect to have top-tier hardware in these systems, and fancy features are kept to a minimum. It’s no surprise that the best options are typically Chromebooks, as well as some Windows laptops.

However, we wouldn’t go ahead and recommend any of these if they didn’t offer decent performance and battery life, so you can buy any of the following systems with the confidence that they will serve you well — just not as quickly as their more expensive counterparts.

Inspiron 15 3000

Most of the budget laptops on our list run Google’s Chrome OS, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up a Windows 10 laptop at prices that are equally easy on the wallet.

For that minimal investment, you’ll be getting a well-designed laptop with a ton of useful ports, a reasonable weight of 4.80+ pounds given the 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) display, and a thickness that measures just less than an inch. The least expensive version offers up an Intel Pentium CPU that’s fast enough for basic productivity work, 4GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM, and options for 1TB of SATA storage or 128GB of PCIe SSD — while still staying within budget.

The display resolution doesn’t quite make it to full HD levels, but everything about this model is solid and a good deal for the average user. There are also plenty of ports, including a USB 2.0, two USB 3.1, and HDMI, but unfortunately nothing as advanced as USB-C. The battery also has a redesign that simplifies it to help increase durability and reduce charge issues after multiple uses.





$280 from Dell

Acer Chromebook 15

Ranked as the best budget Chromebook in our guide, the Acer Chromebook 15 packs a rare 1080p IPS display — most budget machines are limited to 720p. That also makes it the Chrome OS laptop with the largest display on this list at 15.6 inches, which might impact portability but certainly helps with productivity and media viewing.

