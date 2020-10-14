You don’t need to spend a fortune on a 43-inch 4K TV — here’s proof

You actually don’t need to browse Prime Day deals to recognize that there’s an entire new world of 4K TVs out there. High-definition TVs that just years ago cost thousands are now more affordable than ever. Take Hisense, a fan favorite brand, and its 43-inch H6570G 4K TV. It’s currently $41 off, making it only $229, down from its original price of $270. That’s a fantastic deal, but you’d better act quick; supplies won’t last long.





BUY NOW

The thing is, you don’t need a giant TV for the complete entertainment experience. More often than not, a sizeable 43-inch screen is actually a better size for living room areas and apartments than a giant 65- or 75-inch screen, which can be overbearing, take up too much room, and be impossible to fade into the background.

One of our favorite brands is the Hisense H6570G 4K TV, especially because it integrates its Android operating system so seamlessly with your viewing experience. Android makes for an incredibly versatile entertainment hub, bringing you a wide range of content, which extends to more than 4,000 apps and games, as well as movies, TV shows, and music. It’s super simple to use, easy on the eyes, and has Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

This is a massive bonus to an already great TV, in that the 4K resolution is a wonder to behold, The Hisense H6570G TV’s 4K Ultra HD gives you more than four times the resolution of regular high-definition TVs, and it provides a full-array LED backlight that will give you brighter colors, a sharper picture, more subtle tones, and darker blacks. It’s not just focused on the images from its 8 million pixels, either. This 4K TV has multi-dimensional sound that will bring you lifelike, 3D audio, without requiring a soundbar or surround sound speakers. And for you sports fans, action fans, and gamers alike, there’s advanced motion rate technology that cuts down on lags and interruptions during fast-paced scenes. This TV can keep up!





BUY NOW

As we’re looking at a winter with a good amount of time indoors, why not upgrade to a beautiful, reliable, 4K TV. This one, from Hisense, has unbelievable picture quality and Android software that really brings its versatility to the next level. Right now, it’s $41 off. It’s just $229, down from $270. That’s an incredibly inexpensive 4K TV..





BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.