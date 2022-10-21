Don’t Sleep On The Japanese Beauty Brand Taking Over TikTok

Esther Newman
·7 min read

The beauty industry is all about newness. So much so that we're often guilty of overlooking longstanding brands in favour of the bright and flashy (especially when a new skincare line seems to be unveiled every day). So when we spotted Japanese beauty brand Shiseido trending on TikTok, we knew we had to take another look.

Shiseido is far from new. In fact, it’s 150 years old and has probably outgrown the ‘cult brand’ label to become a household name. Established in 1872, it was effectively Japan's first Western-style pharmacy, the grande dame of J-Beauty, which pioneers science with a luxury beauty and a holistic approach, not to mention a deep respect for traditional Japanese ingredients. We can even thank Shiseido for being the first brand to synthesise skincare staple hyaluronic acid in 1984.

The only caveat: Shiseido is not the most affordable of brands. Its skincare products start at £24.50 for a small bottle of WASO Shikulime Gel to Oil Cleanser and stretch up to £111 for the Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Serum

So why, then, is social media all aflutter? Right now TikTokers are obsessed with the sunscreen, serums and moisturisers. To find out why, we tried out seven of Shiseido’s skincare bestsellers over a month. Read on for our honest thoughts.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-instant-eye-and-lip-makeup-remover-125ml-10289646" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover" class="link ">Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover</a>, £30</h2></strong><br>As a contact lens wearer and someone with both sensitive skin and eyes, I’m always extra careful when shopping for a new makeup remover. I was so impressed with Shiseido’s offering, though: a clear, dual-phase, oil-infused formula. For one, the packaging is great — a slim plastic bottle with a pointed dropper top rather than a wide, round opening. A simple choice but it makes pouring out the remover a lot more controlled so you’re not wasting product. <br><br>When it comes to the remover itself, the formula is gentle, does not sting and is fragrance-free. It’s not too oily or greasy and it removed my makeup easily without excessive rubbing. Even my stubborn liquid eyeliner and red lipstick come away easily enough and though I have dry skin and I'm a double cleanse kind of girl, I don’t always feel the urge to wash my face a second time after using it. My face doesn’t feel tight or dried out but lightly hydrated.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover 125ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-instant-eye-and-lip-makeup-remover-125ml-10289646" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover, £30


As a contact lens wearer and someone with both sensitive skin and eyes, I’m always extra careful when shopping for a new makeup remover. I was so impressed with Shiseido’s offering, though: a clear, dual-phase, oil-infused formula. For one, the packaging is great — a slim plastic bottle with a pointed dropper top rather than a wide, round opening. A simple choice but it makes pouring out the remover a lot more controlled so you’re not wasting product.

When it comes to the remover itself, the formula is gentle, does not sting and is fragrance-free. It’s not too oily or greasy and it removed my makeup easily without excessive rubbing. Even my stubborn liquid eyeliner and red lipstick come away easily enough and though I have dry skin and I'm a double cleanse kind of girl, I don’t always feel the urge to wash my face a second time after using it. My face doesn’t feel tight or dried out but lightly hydrated.

Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover 125ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-extra-rich-cleansing-milk-125ml--10289351" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk" class="link ">Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk</a>, £27</h2></strong><br>I can testify that this is a dry skin saviour. I often like to follow an oil cleanse with a cream cleanse. Enter: Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk, which, once you add water, emulsifies into a lightly floral-scented foam. It’s infused with Japanese yuzu seed extract (a hardy, lemon-type citrus fruit that's naturally rich in pectin, a highly moisturising ingredient), rice germ oil (which helps to soften the skin while removing impurities) and Kirishima mineral spring water (for another dose of moisture). My skin feels really refreshed and hydrated after using it and ready to absorb my serums and moisturiser better. Note: a little goes a long way for a good lather.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Extra Rich Cleansing Milk 125ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-extra-rich-cleansing-milk-125ml--10289351" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk, £27


I can testify that this is a dry skin saviour. I often like to follow an oil cleanse with a cream cleanse. Enter: Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk, which, once you add water, emulsifies into a lightly floral-scented foam. It’s infused with Japanese yuzu seed extract (a hardy, lemon-type citrus fruit that's naturally rich in pectin, a highly moisturising ingredient), rice germ oil (which helps to soften the skin while removing impurities) and Kirishima mineral spring water (for another dose of moisture). My skin feels really refreshed and hydrated after using it and ready to absorb my serums and moisturiser better. Note: a little goes a long way for a good lather.

Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk 125ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-ultimune-power-infusing-concentrate-50ml-10300194" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml" class="link ">Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml</a>, £83</h2></strong><br>This is Shiseido’s number one serum, reportedly selling every seven seconds and with 200 beauty awards to its name. It has a very light consistency that absorbs into the skin super easily with no harsh smell or irritation. A little goes a long way and while my twentysomething-year-old skin is unlikely to truly reflect all its goodness, afterwards I can always see that my moisturiser applies easier. In the days following, my skin looks noticeably more refreshed, plumped up and glowing. That's probably thanks to all the botanical goodness packed into the formula (including lotus flower, ginkgo tree, reishi mushroom and iris extracts to promote brighter and healthier-looking skin). This is a lovely product to try out but not necessary unless you're really concerned about targeting the signs of ageing (and prepared to shell out over £80).<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-ultimune-power-infusing-concentrate-50ml-10300194" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml, £83


This is Shiseido’s number one serum, reportedly selling every seven seconds and with 200 beauty awards to its name. It has a very light consistency that absorbs into the skin super easily with no harsh smell or irritation. A little goes a long way and while my twentysomething-year-old skin is unlikely to truly reflect all its goodness, afterwards I can always see that my moisturiser applies easier. In the days following, my skin looks noticeably more refreshed, plumped up and glowing. That's probably thanks to all the botanical goodness packed into the formula (including lotus flower, ginkgo tree, reishi mushroom and iris extracts to promote brighter and healthier-looking skin). This is a lovely product to try out but not necessary unless you're really concerned about targeting the signs of ageing (and prepared to shell out over £80).

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-mega-moisturiser-50ml-10297508" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml" class="link ">Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml</a>, £30.50</h2></strong><br>Shiseido is known for its ultra hydrating moisturising creams (other bestsellers include <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-vital-perfection-uplifting-and-firming-cream-50ml-10288443" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream, £100" class="link ">Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream, £100</a>, and <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-benefiance-wrinkle-smoothing-day-cream-spf25-50ml--10288448" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF25, £81" class="link ">Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF25, £81</a>) but this one called to me for day-to-day use. Not only because it is considerably cheaper but also because it's formulated specifically for dry skin.<br><br>While thick and ultra creamy, it absorbs quickly into the skin and has a light lime scent. According to the brand, Japanese shikuwasa lime helps to fortify the skin’s natural moisture barrier, as does the addition of <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/glycerin-skincare-benefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glycerin" class="link ">glycerin</a> and <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-gb/squalane-skincare-benefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:squalane" class="link ">squalane</a>, two highly moisturising ingredients. All in all, it's a really nice moisturiser for dry skin and helping to achieve a supple base for makeup. I’ll be reaching for this more as we head into winter, especially as I tend to get dry skin around my nose and mouth.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-mega-moisturiser-50ml-10297508" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml, £30.50


Shiseido is known for its ultra hydrating moisturising creams (other bestsellers include Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream, £100, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF25, £81) but this one called to me for day-to-day use. Not only because it is considerably cheaper but also because it's formulated specifically for dry skin.

While thick and ultra creamy, it absorbs quickly into the skin and has a light lime scent. According to the brand, Japanese shikuwasa lime helps to fortify the skin’s natural moisture barrier, as does the addition of glycerin and squalane, two highly moisturising ingredients. All in all, it's a really nice moisturiser for dry skin and helping to achieve a supple base for makeup. I’ll be reaching for this more as we head into winter, especially as I tend to get dry skin around my nose and mouth.

Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-benefiance-wrinkle-smoothin-eye-cream-15ml--10288449" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml" class="link ">Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml</a>, £66</h2></strong><br>Given my sensitive eyes, I’m not typically one for eye creams so I was dubious about this (especially considering the price tag). Over the month of using Benefiance, though, I did notice my dark under-eyes brighten and appear less puffy, all without any irritation. Though it didn’t really minimise the fine lines around my eyes, it always leaves my skin hydrated. Concealer looks so much better on top because moisturised under-eyes equals less product cracking and crepey-ness.<br><br>You get a spatula to scoop it out but I found that tapping on a light amount with my ring finger worked best. Mainly because you then use a minimal amount of product. At £66 for one 15ml pot, you’ve got to be thrifty in other areas.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-/shiseido-shop-all/shiseido-benefiance-wrinkle-smoothin-eye-cream-15ml--10288449" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml, £66


Given my sensitive eyes, I’m not typically one for eye creams so I was dubious about this (especially considering the price tag). Over the month of using Benefiance, though, I did notice my dark under-eyes brighten and appear less puffy, all without any irritation. Though it didn’t really minimise the fine lines around my eyes, it always leaves my skin hydrated. Concealer looks so much better on top because moisturised under-eyes equals less product cracking and crepey-ness.

You get a spatula to scoop it out but I found that tapping on a light amount with my ring finger worked best. Mainly because you then use a minimal amount of product. At £66 for one 15ml pot, you’ve got to be thrifty in other areas.

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-expert-sun-protector-face-and-body-lotion-spf50-150ml--10289345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml" class="link ">Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml</a>, £34</h2></strong><br>There’s a reason why this often tops 'best sunscreen' lists. It’s silky smooth with a milky texture and absorbs into the skin without that typical greasy suncream feel or any trace of a white cast. Plus, Shiseido uses something called SynchroShield technology, which basically means this SPF reinforces the UV barrier when skin is exposed to heat, water and perspiration. I can’t speak to the water resistance but as we head into autumn I'm glad that this is sweat-proof — perfect for an increase in layers, busy commuter buses and central heating.<br><br>Once this dries down it leaves my skin with a nice, dewy sheen and doesn’t pill under my makeup, which is often a point of contention for me and sunscreen. Although it does have a light citrusy scent, I haven’t noticed it irritating my sensitive skin. For those who are worried about that, I would recommend <a href="https://www.lookfantastic.com/la-roche-posay-anthelios-uvmune-400-invisible-fluid-spf50-sun-cream-50ml/13494906.html?affil=thggpsad&switchcurrency=GBP&shippingcountry=GB&thg_ppc_campaign=71700000088329921&adtype=&product_id=13494906&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGurcXwWPHm65wuDYtUcAZc_B5rhzW0wQ37fqXWzdvz28cQ53d1VmCQBoCv8AQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £19" class="link ">La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £19</a>, which is unscented.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-expert-sun-protector-face-and-body-lotion-spf50-150ml--10289345" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml, £34


There’s a reason why this often tops 'best sunscreen' lists. It’s silky smooth with a milky texture and absorbs into the skin without that typical greasy suncream feel or any trace of a white cast. Plus, Shiseido uses something called SynchroShield technology, which basically means this SPF reinforces the UV barrier when skin is exposed to heat, water and perspiration. I can’t speak to the water resistance but as we head into autumn I'm glad that this is sweat-proof — perfect for an increase in layers, busy commuter buses and central heating.

Once this dries down it leaves my skin with a nice, dewy sheen and doesn’t pill under my makeup, which is often a point of contention for me and sunscreen. Although it does have a light citrusy scent, I haven’t noticed it irritating my sensitive skin. For those who are worried about that, I would recommend La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £19, which is unscented.

Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml, $, available at Boots
<strong><h2><a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-clear-suncare-stick-spf50--20g-10294789" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g" class="link ">Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g</a>, £28</h2></strong><br>Understandably, TikTok has gone wild for this nifty stick: a clear SPF top-up that can be used over makeup. I was suspicious at first but quickly won over. This is officially the easiest suncream I’ve ever used, gliding seamlessly over my skin. Again, there’s no greasy after-feel here and no pilling. This also has Shiseido’s clever SynchroShield technology so you’re doubly protected against water and sweat.<br><br><strong>Shiseido</strong> Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g, $, available at <a href="https://go.linkby.com/BQFJAWAJ/shiseido-clear-suncare-stick-spf50--20g-10294789" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boots" class="link ">Boots</a>

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g, £28


Understandably, TikTok has gone wild for this nifty stick: a clear SPF top-up that can be used over makeup. I was suspicious at first but quickly won over. This is officially the easiest suncream I’ve ever used, gliding seamlessly over my skin. Again, there’s no greasy after-feel here and no pilling. This also has Shiseido’s clever SynchroShield technology so you’re doubly protected against water and sweat.

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g, $, available at Boots

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Tried £466 Worth Of Tatcha Skincare

I Tried Aldi's Vitamin C Skincare & I'm Impressed

Yes, Tropic Skincare Really Is Worth The Hype

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Bianca Andreescu earns straight-sets victory over Teichmann at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Bianca Andreescu cruised her way to a 6-2, 6-4 opening-round win over Jil Teichmann of Spain at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open on Monday. The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on five of her seven opportunities while winning 61 per cent of her first-serve points in the one hour, 20-minute match. The 22-year-old Andreescu will next face Petra Kvitova of Czechia, who defeated Bernarda Pera of Croatia 6-3, 7-5. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino also came away with a first-round

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.