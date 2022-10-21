Don’t Sleep On The Japanese Beauty Brand Taking Over TikTok

The beauty industry is all about newness. So much so that we're often guilty of overlooking longstanding brands in favour of the bright and flashy (especially when a new skincare line seems to be unveiled every day). So when we spotted Japanese beauty brand Shiseido trending on TikTok, we knew we had to take another look.



Shiseido is far from new. In fact, it’s 150 years old and has probably outgrown the ‘cult brand’ label to become a household name. Established in 1872, it was effectively Japan's first Western-style pharmacy, the grande dame of J-Beauty, which pioneers science with a luxury beauty and a holistic approach, not to mention a deep respect for traditional Japanese ingredients. We can even thank Shiseido for being the first brand to synthesise skincare staple hyaluronic acid in 1984.



The only caveat: Shiseido is not the most affordable of brands. Its skincare products start at £24.50 for a small bottle of WASO Shikulime Gel to Oil Cleanser and stretch up to £111 for the Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Serum.



So why, then, is social media all aflutter? Right now TikTokers are obsessed with the sunscreen, serums and moisturisers. To find out why, we tried out seven of Shiseido’s skincare bestsellers over a month. Read on for our honest thoughts.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover, £30

As a contact lens wearer and someone with both sensitive skin and eyes, I’m always extra careful when shopping for a new makeup remover. I was so impressed with Shiseido’s offering, though: a clear, dual-phase, oil-infused formula. For one, the packaging is great — a slim plastic bottle with a pointed dropper top rather than a wide, round opening. A simple choice but it makes pouring out the remover a lot more controlled so you’re not wasting product.



When it comes to the remover itself, the formula is gentle, does not sting and is fragrance-free. It’s not too oily or greasy and it removed my makeup easily without excessive rubbing. Even my stubborn liquid eyeliner and red lipstick come away easily enough and though I have dry skin and I'm a double cleanse kind of girl, I don’t always feel the urge to wash my face a second time after using it. My face doesn’t feel tight or dried out but lightly hydrated.



Shiseido Instant Eye & Lip Makeup Remover 125ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk, £27

I can testify that this is a dry skin saviour. I often like to follow an oil cleanse with a cream cleanse. Enter: Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk, which, once you add water, emulsifies into a lightly floral-scented foam. It’s infused with Japanese yuzu seed extract (a hardy, lemon-type citrus fruit that's naturally rich in pectin, a highly moisturising ingredient), rice germ oil (which helps to soften the skin while removing impurities) and Kirishima mineral spring water (for another dose of moisture). My skin feels really refreshed and hydrated after using it and ready to absorb my serums and moisturiser better. Note: a little goes a long way for a good lather.



Shiseido Extra Rich Cleansing Milk 125ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml, £83

This is Shiseido’s number one serum, reportedly selling every seven seconds and with 200 beauty awards to its name. It has a very light consistency that absorbs into the skin super easily with no harsh smell or irritation. A little goes a long way and while my twentysomething-year-old skin is unlikely to truly reflect all its goodness, afterwards I can always see that my moisturiser applies easier. In the days following, my skin looks noticeably more refreshed, plumped up and glowing. That's probably thanks to all the botanical goodness packed into the formula (including lotus flower, ginkgo tree, reishi mushroom and iris extracts to promote brighter and healthier-looking skin). This is a lovely product to try out but not necessary unless you're really concerned about targeting the signs of ageing (and prepared to shell out over £80).



Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 50ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml, £30.50

Shiseido is known for its ultra hydrating moisturising creams (other bestsellers include Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream, £100, and Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF25, £81) but this one called to me for day-to-day use. Not only because it is considerably cheaper but also because it's formulated specifically for dry skin.



While thick and ultra creamy, it absorbs quickly into the skin and has a light lime scent. According to the brand, Japanese shikuwasa lime helps to fortify the skin’s natural moisture barrier, as does the addition of glycerin and squalane, two highly moisturising ingredients. All in all, it's a really nice moisturiser for dry skin and helping to achieve a supple base for makeup. I’ll be reaching for this more as we head into winter, especially as I tend to get dry skin around my nose and mouth.



Shiseido WASO Shikulime Mega Hydrating Moisturiser 50ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml, £66

Given my sensitive eyes, I’m not typically one for eye creams so I was dubious about this (especially considering the price tag). Over the month of using Benefiance, though, I did notice my dark under-eyes brighten and appear less puffy, all without any irritation. Though it didn’t really minimise the fine lines around my eyes, it always leaves my skin hydrated. Concealer looks so much better on top because moisturised under-eyes equals less product cracking and crepey-ness.



You get a spatula to scoop it out but I found that tapping on a light amount with my ring finger worked best. Mainly because you then use a minimal amount of product. At £66 for one 15ml pot, you’ve got to be thrifty in other areas.



Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream 15ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml, £34

There’s a reason why this often tops 'best sunscreen' lists. It’s silky smooth with a milky texture and absorbs into the skin without that typical greasy suncream feel or any trace of a white cast. Plus, Shiseido uses something called SynchroShield technology, which basically means this SPF reinforces the UV barrier when skin is exposed to heat, water and perspiration. I can’t speak to the water resistance but as we head into autumn I'm glad that this is sweat-proof — perfect for an increase in layers, busy commuter buses and central heating.



Once this dries down it leaves my skin with a nice, dewy sheen and doesn’t pill under my makeup, which is often a point of contention for me and sunscreen. Although it does have a light citrusy scent, I haven’t noticed it irritating my sensitive skin. For those who are worried about that, I would recommend La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+, £19, which is unscented.



Shiseido Expert Sun Protector Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ 150ml, $, available at Boots

Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g, £28

Understandably, TikTok has gone wild for this nifty stick: a clear SPF top-up that can be used over makeup. I was suspicious at first but quickly won over. This is officially the easiest suncream I’ve ever used, gliding seamlessly over my skin. Again, there’s no greasy after-feel here and no pilling. This also has Shiseido’s clever SynchroShield technology so you’re doubly protected against water and sweat.



Shiseido Clear Suncare Stick SPF50+ 20g, $, available at Boots

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Tried £466 Worth Of Tatcha Skincare

I Tried Aldi's Vitamin C Skincare & I'm Impressed

Yes, Tropic Skincare Really Is Worth The Hype