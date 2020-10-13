Don’t Sleep On These BIG Amazon Prime Day Counter-Sales

'Tis the night before Prime Day and counter-sales from a slew of top retailers are stirring all across the web. We're talking about heavy-hitters like Walmart and Target kicking off competitive sitewide promotions in tandem with Amazon's big event — alongside a smattering of more select brands like Ella Paradis and Pact throwing their marked-down hats into the super-sale ring.



We're likening this unprecedented holiday shopping opp to a Black Friday come early — even Nordstrom Rack has bedding up to 86% off! Not to mention, Homesick Candles blessing deal-hunters with an extra 20% off an already discounted warehouse candle collection...The big-sale buck does not stop at Amazon, and neither should you. If you're not all about that Prime-Day hype, then click on into the other killer deals ready to compete for your hard-earned coin ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.

Sale: Online-only deals up to 30% off



Dates: Now - October 14



Promo Code: None



Saracina Home Ivy Boho 4 Tier Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf, $, available at Target

Sale: Up to 70% off the entire site and free shipping on orders $35+



Dates: Now for a limited time only



Brookside 2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at Wayfair

Sale: Everything up to 40% off



Dates: Now - October 15



All Modern Jovani Task Chair, $, available at AllModern

Sale: Black Friday level savings on thousands of items



Dates: Now - November 2



Promo Code: None



IonVac Robot Vacuum, $, available at Walmart