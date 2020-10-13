Don’t Sleep On These BIG Amazon Prime Day Counter-Sales

Alexandra Polk

'Tis the night before Prime Day and counter-sales from a slew of top retailers are stirring all across the web. We're talking about heavy-hitters like Walmart and Target kicking off competitive sitewide promotions in tandem with Amazon's big event — alongside a smattering of more select brands like Ella Paradis and Pact throwing their marked-down hats into the super-sale ring.

We're likening this unprecedented holiday shopping opp to a Black Friday come early — even Nordstrom Rack has bedding up to 86% off! Not to mention, Homesick Candles blessing deal-hunters with an extra 20% off an already discounted warehouse candle collection...The big-sale buck does not stop at Amazon, and neither should you. If you're not all about that Prime-Day hype, then click on into the other killer deals ready to compete for your hard-earned coin ahead.

Target Deal Days 2020


Sale: Online-only deals up to 30% off

Dates: Now - October 14

Promo Code: None

Saracina Home Ivy Boho 4 Tier Solid Wood Ladder Bookshelf, $, available at Target
Wayfair October Clearance Sale


Sale: Up to 70% off the entire site and free shipping on orders $35+

Dates: Now for a limited time only

Brookside 2.5" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $, available at Wayfair
All Modern Long Weekend Clearance Sale


Sale: Everything up to 40% off

Dates: Now - October 15

All Modern Jovani Task Chair, $, available at AllModern
Walmart Big Save Event


Sale: Black Friday level savings on thousands of items

Dates: Now - November 2

Promo Code: None

IonVac Robot Vacuum, $, available at Walmart
Ella Paradis Ella Perks Week


Sale: Toys up to 70% off

Dates: Now - October

Promo Code: Fall

LELO Sona Clitoral Stimulator, $, available at Ella Paradis
Nordstrom Rack Happy Home Sale


Sale: Up to 75% off home goods

Dates: Now - October 18

Promo Code: None

Ienjoy Home Home Spun All Season Premium Down Alternative Queen Comforter - White, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
Shopbop The Fall Event


Sale: Take an extra 15% off $200+; 20% off $500+; 25% off $800+

Dates: Now- October 16

Promo Code: FALL20


Dr. Martens 1460 8 Eye Boots, $, available at Shopbop
Avocado Mattress Sale


Sale: Take $175 off on select mattresses

Dates: Now- October 19

Promo Code: GREEN175


Avocado Green Mattress, $, available at Avocado Mattress
The Container Store Must-Haves Sale


Sale: Up to 25% off all closet must-haves

Dates: Now - November 8

Promo Code: None

Container Store Cambridge 8-Section Drawer Organizer Linen, $, available at Container Store
PACT Eco Prime Week

Sale: Entire site on sale and spend $150+ for $20 off next order

Dates: Now - October 14

Promo Code: None

PACT Room Service Sheet Set, $, available at PACT
Homesick Candles Warehouse Sale


Sale: Take an extra 20% off of warehouse sale

Dates: Now- October 18

Promo Code: AUTUMN

Homesick Candles Love Candle, $, available at Homesick Candles

