Don’t Shop at Costco on These Days of the Week

Costco is one of the best places to stock up on a variety of items, including groceries, household items, electronics and clothing. Shopping at Costco can be one of two things — the most fun deal-hunting in the land or a stressful, crowd-filled experience that’ll leave you never wanting to set foot in a store again. The crowds at Costco can be overwhelming, especially on busy days. But fear not! There are best and worst days to shop at Costco, and choosing the right day can make all the difference.

The Worst Days To Shop at Costco

When it comes to Costco, not all days are equal. According to Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are the busiest days. Many people have weekends off from work, making these days popular for shopping. This means that you’re likely to encounter long lines, crowded aisles and difficulty navigating the warehouse. If you’re looking for a stress-free shopping experience, it’s best to avoid these days altogether.

In addition to the crowds, there’s another factor to consider on Saturdays and Sundays — shorter store hours. Costco stores typically close earlier on weekends, which means there’s a smaller window to get your shopping done. This can lead to even larger crowds as everyone tries to get their shopping done at the same time.

What Are the Best Days To Shop at Costco?

In general, Monday through Wednesday are considered the best days to shop, shares Ramhold. These days tend to be less busy, giving you more space to navigate the warehouse and a better chance of finding what you need. Of these days, Wednesday tends to be the least busy.

Go in the Morning

If you’re looking for the most efficient shopping trip, try shopping in the morning on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Not only will you avoid the crowds, but you’ll also have a better selection of fresh products, as the warehouses are restocked overnight. Plus, shopping in the morning allows you to beat the afternoon rush, ensuring that you’ll have plenty of time to check out and get on with your day. If you can’t do the mornings, evenings near closing time are also a good option.

Check Your Local Traffic

If you’re not sure which day is best to shop at your local Costco, one of the best ways to find out is by checking Google’s live traffic map. This tool provides real-time data on traffic conditions in your area, including how busy stores like Costco are at any given time. By checking the map before you head out to the store, you can get an idea of when the store is likely to be busiest and adjust your schedule accordingly.

Ask an Employee

Another way to find out the best time to shop at Costco in your area is to simply ask the employees at the store. They’re likely to have a good sense of when the store is busiest and when it’s quieter. If you’re a regular shopper at the store, you can also keep track of the crowds and trends yourself over time. This can help you develop a sense of when the store is likely to be busy and when it’s not.

Watch Out for Holidays

Another factor to consider is the time of year. Certain times of year, such as holidays and special events, can be busier at Costco. For example, during the weeks leading up to Christmas, Costco stores tend to be much busier than usual. If you can, try to do your shopping outside of peak holiday periods to avoid the crowds.

Have a Plan

Perhaps most importantly, it’s a great idea to go into Costco knowing exactly what you want to maximize your shopping experience and minimize your time spent in the store. Costco stores are massive, and it can be easy to get lost or overwhelmed if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Make a list of the items you need and stick to it. Avoid browsing or impulse purchases, as this can lead to spending more money than you intended.

While these are general trends in terms of the best and worst days to shop at Costco, just know that where Costco is involved, it’s best to keep an open mind. By being mindful of the crowds and planning your trip accordingly, you can have a stress-free shopping experience at this popular warehouse store.

