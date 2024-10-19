“I don’t see in this moment” – Enzo Maresca makes honest Chelsea admission for this season

“I don’t see in this moment” – Enzo Maresca makes honest Chelsea admission for this season

Enzo Maresca has insisted that Chelsea aren’t ready to be title contenders ahead of Sunday’s clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Maresca was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in the summer after guiding Leicester to the Championship title last season and signed a five year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have certainly taken a gamble by appointing an inexperienced manager, but Maresca recently revealed he had no doubts about taking the job.

Maresca explains why Chelsea aren’t ready to be title contenders

However, that lack of experience hasn’t been a problem with Chelsea currently fourth with 14 points from a possible 21, whilst they haven’t lost since the opening day of the season against Manchester City, a game Maresca described as Chelsea’s best of the season.

The Blues face their toughest test of the season so far against Liverpool and haven’t won at Anfield since 2021, whilst they are also winless in their last nine meetings with the Reds.

Given Chelsea’s start to the season there’s been some talk about the Blues being title contenders, which would only increase if they were able to win at Anfield.

A win at Anfield would see Chelsea move a point behind Liverpool. (Photo by Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the game Maresca was quick to shut that talk down and explained why the Blues aren’t ready to be title contenders yet.

“I don’t see, in this moment, Chelsea as close to these kinds of clubs for many, many reasons,” Maresca told reporters in quotes picked up by The Evening Standard.

“For sure we work every day to be closer to that club. Knowing that requires work together, day by day, with time, to get close.

More Stories / Latest News

“I don’t see in this moment” – Enzo Maresca makes honest Chelsea admission for this season

19th Oct 2024, 09:30am

“The one thing he needs to do” – Enzo Maresca opens up on what he wants from Jadon Sancho

19th Oct 2024, 09:00am

“What people often misunderstand” – Potter details why one Chelsea star initially struggled at the club

19th Oct 2024, 08:30am

“The only way to try to be close is to be focused on the things we need to improve. To think where we can be in four games, it is difficult. The only thing I can say is we will try to do our best on Sunday to play a good game and then to get the points.”

Whilst Chelsea are young and exciting team heading in the right direction any talk of challenging for the title is very premature, but over the next couple of seasons the club must be looking to challenge.