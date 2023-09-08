'I don’t see an ending to this' NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls influx of migrants a national crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he does not see an end to the ongoing migrant crisis, which he added "will destroy" the nation's most populated city.

During a town hall on the Upper West Side Wednesday night, the Democrat politician expressed the severity of his concerns about the constant flow of asylum seekers entering the city, citing them as a financial burden and a factor for multiple rounds of budget cuts to city agencies he ordered.

The former police officer said 10,000 migrants are entering every month and the city is not receiving any support on the "national crisis."

"Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this," Adams said.

"All of us are going to be impacted by this," Adams said.

At one point migrants were just coming from Venezuela but now people are entering from Ecuador, Mexico, Russia and parts of Western Africa, the mayor added. He said every aspect of community in the city is going to be impacted as a $12 billion deficient leads to budget cuts for every city service.

New York migrant population filling shelters

Nearly 60,000 migrants occupy beds in traditional New York City shelters and over 200 emergency sites. About about 20,000 migrant children are expected to join New York City students returning to school, according to city officials.

Asylum seekers often have no choice but to wait in limbo to secure work authorization, jobs and other building blocks before starting their new life in the U.S.

So far city services have seen limited impact from budget cuts, which mainly came from the the removal of unfilled positions and re-estimates of health care spending, according to Politico. Despite receiving around $140 million in federal funds, New York City has spent about $1.5 billion to help house and serve migrants over the past fiscal year. City Hall expects spending to soar to $4 billion throughout the current year.

Adams calls on President Biden for a decompression strategy

On Aug. 9, Adams called for the federal government to declare a state of emergency to properly tackle the "crisis" at the border. Last week, the mayor said the city's requests remained primarily "unaddressed" and demanded a “decompression strategy at the border”

He led a rally in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 31 to demand the White House accelerate asylum seekers' paths to employment and be granted extended temporary protection status.

"Let them work! Give them the opportunity to contribute to our society," Adams said. "We're saying we must expedite work visas. It's just common sense. Thousands of jobs are available to be filled."

The Biden administration set up 11 federally owned facilities through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to help New York asylum seekers. Most existed outside the city, including Stewart International Airport in New WIndsor and an Atlantic City location in New Jersey.

Critics say mayor's comments are dangerous for immigrants

Adams has faced backlash for his comments including from Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, who called the mayor's comments dangerous as it could lead to violence against immigrants. Awawdeh said the mayor should know better before using rhetoric that is "activating people in a negative way against their new neighbors,” according to the New York Times.

"Using dangerous language sometimes leads to dangerous acts. NYC Mayor should not be dividing the city further in this moment," Awawdeh told the Guardian. "He should be focused on fixing the shelter crisis that existed before asylum seekers arrived in such numbers."

The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless said Adams villainized "people who fled unimaginable situations in their home countries," the Times reported.

Republicans praise Adams acknowledging severity of crisis

Republicans praised Adams comments at Wednesday night's town fall including Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents the state's first congressional district.

“The first step towards solving a problem is admitting you have one. Credit to Mayor Adams for being truthful in this clip about the scope of NYC’s migrant crisis,” LaLota (R-N.Y.) wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Now, he must repeal NYC’s sanctuary policies & President Biden must reinstate Remain in Mexico to help solve it.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also emphasized Adams' call for the Biden administration and the state to provide more aid to the city and further ensure migrants can find work.

“It has gotten so bad, even the leaders of Democrat strongholds like New York City and Massachusetts are throwing in the towel,” McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. “They can’t handle the strain that the massive influx of people has had on their city and state.”

