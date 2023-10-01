Don’t be scared of October boredom. Halloween events, concerts, beer festivals lined up

October is here! That means pumpkin carving and trick-or-treating are just around the corner. That means it’s autumn.

Have you started thinking about a Halloween costume yet? If not, get to it! There’s a $1,000 grand prize to be won. Enjoy two days of shenanigans at the Halloween Bar Crawl on Oct. 27-28, which features not only waived cover at participating venues, but bar hopping with drink and food specials, after-parties, and lots of photographers. Check in from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cactus Bar. One to two drinks or shots are included with the ticket price, and your ticket is good for either Friday or Saturday, or both.

Of course, you don’t have to buy a crawl ticket to party downtown, but you might pay individual cover charges.

If the downtown scene is not really your thing, you can always pay to have your worst nightmares come true. Brave through Cannibal Lecter’s Carnival of Pigs and so much more at The Haunted World. The spooky attraction will be open every night, except Sundays, through Halloween on Oct. 31.

For a less-scary, family-friendly option, JUMP will be transformed into a Wacky World of Wonder for the JUMP or Treat event on Oct. 21. Local nonprofits will be there to share treats and treasures. Also, high schoolers will be stationed around the area performing spooky tales for all who dare to pass. The Lowe Family Farmstead is open Mondays through Saturdays, through Oct. 30, where families can enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin patch, a variety of games, food, animals, and other festivities.

Halloween aside, you might enjoy leaving the Treasure Valley for some beautiful scenery at the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival on Oct. 4-8 in the Sun Valley area. There will be cooking classes, a folklife fair, vendors, sheepdog trials and the main event, the Big Sheep Parade (Oct. 8).

Or stick around for a concert or two — Ford Idaho Center will host Godsmack (Oct. 4) and Guns N’ Roses (Oct. 22). Watch Alice in Chains (Oct. 13, Idaho Central Arena) and $uicideboy$ (Oct. 20, ExtraMile Arena).

Beer anyone? Meridian will host traditional German Oktoberfest activities, games, food, beer garden, vendors, and music from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7. And Boise Brewing will bring Hoptober Freshtival to Downtown Boise on Oct. 13. There will be more than 70 fresh hop and seasonal beers from 35-plus local to regional craft breweries to quench your thirst.

And the Idaho Statesman’s roundup of holiday bazaars will publish Sunday, Oct. 8. To make sure your bazaar makes the list, enter your information at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars. Deadline is today! Now that’s scary.

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline.

Get your pulse-racing fix at The Haunted World, open Mondays through Saturdays in October.

Halloween

The Haunted World: Dusk to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and dusk to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 31, and Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt and a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania). $30 general, $35 for fast pass (shorter wait time), $50 VIP skip-the-line pass, at the gate or online. Friday tickets are $32 general, $37 fast pass, and Saturdays are $35 general, $40 fast pass. VIP tickets are still $50. hauntedworld.org.

JUMP or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. The JUMP Park will be transformed into a Wacky World of Wonder with inflatables, backdrops, and decorations. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are encouraged to dress up in costumes while exploring the JUMP Park and receiving treats and treasures along the way. Free. jumpboise.org/events/jump-or-treat.

Halloween Bar Crawl: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 27-28, Downtown Boise. Check-in from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cactus Bar, 517 W. Main St. Costume contest ($1,000 grand prize), one to two drinks or shots included with ticket, drink and food specials, waived cover at venues, photographers, after-parties, custom Halloween badge with vouchers. Tickets at eventbrite.

Haunted Hannah’s Halloween Trifecta: Doors at 5 p.m. Oct. 27-28 and 31, Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise. facebook.com/HumpinHannahs.

▪ Oct. 27: Barbie Prom: Barbie and Ken costume contest ($100 each for best Barbie/Ken, Adam and Eve prizes for runner-ups), heart-shaped sunglasses to all Barbies and Kens, drink specials, music by DJ Scot-Holy-Terror-Walla (8 p.m.) and The Rocci Johnson Band (10 p.m.). No cover.

▪ Oct. 28: Exotic Erotica Ball: “Come As You Aren’t” costume contest for more than $1000 in cash and prizes, music by DJ Scot-Holy-Terror-Walla (8 p.m.) and The Rocci Johnson Band (10 p.m.), drink specials, games (Exotic Erotica, Monster Mash, Hiding the Bone in the Skeleton), souvenir photos on the Blood Red Carpet, more. $10 cover.

▪ Oct. 31: Zombie Prom: Cash and prizes for best top 10 costumes with $300 for best overall, drink specials, free watermelon shot to everyone in costume, music by DJ Scot-Holy-Terror-Walla (8 p.m.) and The Rocci Johnson Band (10 p.m.). No cover.

”Scream Queens”: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Presented by LipsInc., Idaho’s professional drag troupe. $25 at LipsInc_ScreamQueens.eventbrite.com. $30 at the door.

Boo at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 28-29 (last admission at 4 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Trick-or-treat candy stations, costume contests for all ages, vendors, photo ops, face painting, special Halloween themed treats for the zoo animals, more. Normal admissions prices apply: $12 general, $9 seniors and children 3-11. Free for ages 2 and younger and Zoo Boise members. Discounted admission on Thursdays. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.

Trunk or Treat: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, All Saints Episcopal Church, 704 S. Latah St., Boise. Treats, coffee truck , and prize for best decorated vehicle. Free. RSVP at churchoffice@allsaintsboise.org.

Art

BOSCO Open Studio Tours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oct. 7-8 and 14-15, various venues. Visit an artist’s studio and learn about the materials they use, find out what inspires them and see how both shape the resulting artwork. The tour includes an art giveaway — collect a stamp at each studio visited (10 stamps fill the passport) and each completed passport is entered in a drawing for a chance to win art. Map of studios at boiseopenstudios.com.

Festivals/Fairs

Lowe Family Farmstead: 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Oct. 30, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, u-pick flower field, food, potato sack slide, games, pig races, cow train, farm animals, more. $21.99 Friday, $24.99 Saturday, $16.99 Monday-Thursday. Free for ages 3 and younger. 208-922-5678, lowefamilyfarmstead.com.

The highlight of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival (Oct. 4-8) is the Big Sheep Parade on Oct. 8 on Main Street in Ketchum.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 4-8, Sun Valley area. Nonstop activities in multiple venues — history, folk arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair, lamb culinary offerings, a Wool Festival with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship sheepdog trials, and the Big Sheep Parade (Oct. 8) with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum. trailingofthesheep.org.

Harvest Days: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in October, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $13 general, $11 seniors, $9 children 4-12. Free for ages 3 and younger and members. idahobotanicalgarden.org/harvestdays.

▪ Oct. 7: Harvest Marketplace features a fall plant sale and vendors.

▪ Oct. 14: Hispanic Heritage Day featuring performances by Mariachi Tleyoltztin, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, and Tejano Outlaw.

▪ Oct. 21: October Fest featuring beers and brats. Bring your favorite stein.

▪ Oct. 28: Ghoul’s Day Out featuring a costume parade and music by High Pine Whiskey Yell.

Home and Garden

Canyon County Fall Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. More than 100 companies for unique and innovative ideas for your home. $3 general, $2 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. canyoncountyfallhomeshow.com.

Boise Fall Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 150 displays for remodeling, landscaping, products, design ideas, more. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 2 and younger. boisefallhomeshow.com.

Music

Open Air Concert Series: Sunday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 6, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. Music, food trucks, local vendors and plenty of wine. $25 general, $10 Ste Chapelle and Sawtooth wine club members. 208-453-7843, ext. 3; stechapelle.com/events.

▪ Bands: Love Idaho Jazz Festival w/Jay Multanen, Alex Sjobeck, and Frim Fram (1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1, gates at 11 a.m.); Grateful (Oct. 6, 6 to 9 p.m., gates at 4 p.m.)

Performance Arts

Stars of Steinway w/Wynona Wang and Daniel Hsu: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Dunkley Music, 3410 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. All-Rachmaninoff duo piano tribute. $15 suggested donation at the door. starsofsteinway.com.

Ballet Idaho “The Gathering Dark”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 26-28; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. balletidaho.org/the-gathering-dark.

Specialty/Trade Shows

Girls Day Out Expo: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 6-7, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 100 local vendors showcasing fall apparel, treats, crafts, jewelry, home decor, beauty products, and even early Christmas gifts. Free. Preregister at GirlsDayOutExpo.com and be entered into a grand prize giveaway worth over $1000.

Spectator Sports

Boise State Broncos football: Albertsons Stadium, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise. Group discounts available. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.

▪ Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m. $60-$84 general, $40-$55 junior.

▪ Saturday, Oct. 28: vs. Wyoming $60-$84 general, $40-$55 junior.

Idaho Steelheads hockey vs. Allen Americans: 7:10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. idahosteelheads.com.

Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $22-$70. fordidahocenter.com.

Theater

Boise State Theatre Arts’ “Lost Girl”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Oct. 12-14 and 19-21; 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 15 and 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $20 Fridays-Sundays, $14 Thursdays. Ticketmaster.

Alley Repertory Theater’s “The Normal Heart”: 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 12-14; and Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 18-21; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Pay-what-you-want preview Oct. 12: $10 minimum. $30 Fridays-Saturdays, $25 Wednesday, Thursday and matinee. alleyreptheater.thundertix.com/events/217281.

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 28, 1500 Shoreline Drive, Boise. theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 16, The Grove Plaza at 8th and Main streets, Boise. capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 14, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 (last one for the season), Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 25, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 31, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

Oct. 1

Disney on Ice presents “Into the Magic”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $20-$80. Ticketmaster.

Fortune Feimster: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.50-$165. Ticketmaster.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Dracula: The Bloody Truth”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 (no mini-concert), ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $32-$46 general, $25 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Nate Bargatze: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Hero Arena, Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls. $36.75-$76.75. Ticketmaster.

Brother Elsey: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb.

San Holo: 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50 general, $60 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Ford, Wes Mills.

Oct. 2

An Evening with Victoria “V.E.” Schwab and Cory Doctorow: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25-$55. egyptiantheatre.net.

The Bros. Landreth: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Roman Clarke.

Letdown: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. Opening: A Residual Affinity.

Steel Panther: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: BRKN Love.

Oct. 3

Bad Religion: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $37.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Speed of Light.

Emarosa: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. Opening: The Dangerous Summer, First and Forever.

Jalen Ngonda: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, Shrine Basement, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Mungo.

Marielle Kraft: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Jesse Blake Rundle.

Oct. 4

Godsmack: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$125. fordidahocenter.com. Special guests: I Prevail, Jason Hook.

Bahamas: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $25. eventbrite.com. $30 at the door. Opening: Fortunate Ones.

Sueco: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20 general, $50-$60 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: 44Blonde.

Walter Etc: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, Shrine Basement, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door. Opening: CMMNWLTH, The Other Room There.

Oct. 5

The Chats: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28 general, $45 reserved balcony. TicketWeb. Special guests: Cosmic Psychos, The Schizophonics, Gymshorts.

Intocable: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39.50-$109.50. Ticketmaster.

Islands: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $18. eventbrite.com. $22 at the door. Opening: Fat Tony.

Teddy Bear Orchestra: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door.

Oct. 6

Derek Hough: Symphony Of Dance: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39.50-$99.50. Ticketmaster.

Motionless in White: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $47.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Knocked Loose, After the Burial, Alpha Wolf.

The Halluci Nation: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $23. TicketWeb.

Pink Sky: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: The French Tips, Trippy Hearts.

Yeule: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $22. eventbrite.com. $26 at the door. Opening: Sasami.

Oct. 7

Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, intersection of 2nd and Idaho Street, Meridian. Traditional German Oktoberfest activities, games, food, beer garden, vendors, and music by Boise Edelweiss Band, The Moody Jews, and Redstone. Free entry. meridianchamber.org/oktoberfest.

See Spot Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. One-mile dog walk with contests and prizes, pet-friendly vendors, and food trucks. Fundraiser for the Idaho Humane Society. Registration is $30 (includes a T-shirt, doggy bandanna and other goodies) or $60 (includes a hoodie with the T-shirt), in advance or on-site. seespotwalk.org.

Dogtoberfest: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Oktoberfest themed celebration featuring a dog show, food, beer, and music by Boise Edelweiss Band. Leashes required. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/dogtoberfest.

Boise Co-op “Golden Harvest” Block Parties: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Boise Co-op, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Boise Co-op with local vendors with farmers-market-style sampling, music, food trucks, local breweries, giveaways and a raffle, yard games, a photo booth, more. Free. boise.coop/50th-anniversary.

Locarno: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students, in advance at Dorsey Music in Ontario or at the gift shop at Four Rivers Cultural Center. 208-739-2777.

The Gaslight Anthem: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $42.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Donovan Woods.

Boot Juice: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $17. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door. Opening: Hillfolk Noir, Sheep Bridge Jumpers.

Geoffrey Asmus: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.

Ghorot (album release): 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb. $15 at the door. Opening: Possessive, Besmircher.

Oct. 8

Disney Encanto: The Sing-along Film Concert: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39.50-$144.50. Ticketmaster.

The Used: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $47.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: Sleeping with Sirens, Dead American, Blindlove.

Drab Majesty: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.

Lil Tracy: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50 general, $65-$75 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Fish Narc, Drippin So Pretty, Hi-C.

Roselit Bone: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Shrine Basement, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door. Opening: Sun Blood Stories, Aka Belle.

Oct. 9

BabyJake: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. $22.50. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Kyle Rising, McKenna Esteb.

Flamingos In the Tree: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, 9th Street Parallel at Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. Opening: Sundiver Ca.

Roosevelt: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $25. eventbrite.com. $30 at the door. Opening: Discovery Zone.

Oct. 10

Making Movies: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $16. TicketWeb. Opening: Blvck Hippie.

The Mountain Goats: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $45 general, $85 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Mikaela Davis.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.50-$154. Ticketmaster.

Oct. 11

Cannibal Corpse/Mayhem: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $39.50 general, $75-$85 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster. Opening: Gorguts, Blood Incantation.

Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.

Oct. 12

Brett Young: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39.50-$149. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

The Cult: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $40.50. Ticketmaster.

Macklemore: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $30.50-$60.50. idahocentralarena.com.

Oct. 13

Hoptober Freshtival: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Boise Brewing, 521 W. Broad St., Boise. More than 70 fresh hop and seasonal beers from 35-plus local to regional craft breweries. boisebrewing.com/hoptober-freshtival.

Alice in Chains: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Idaho Central Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39.50-$69.50. Ticketmaster.

Lauren Sanderson: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb.

Temptress: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door. Opening: Voidstrider, Shadow & Claw.

Oct. 14

Senior Health Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Wellness expo focuses on helping seniors and their families sort out questions and concerns regarding insurance, healthy living, finances, home care, assisted living, future planning, travel, more. Vendors will also be providing free massages, spinal checks, and blood pressure checks. Free. 208-468-5500, nampaciviccenter.com.

Eagle Harvest Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music, performances, kids’ games, free pumpkin decorating, cornhole, food, vendors, more. Free. cityofeagle.org/303/Eagle-Harvest-Fest.

The Hu: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $33. Ticketmaster. Opening: Blind Channel, Voice of Baceprot.

Leah Senior: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb. $12 at the door.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $17. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door. Opening: Volores.

Scowl: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Militarie Gun, Big Laugh, Dead 2 Rights.

Shakey Graves: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $45. Ticketmaster. Opening: Flipturn.

Slow Magic/Beacon Bloom: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Treefort Music Hall, 722 W. Broad St., Boise. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door. Opening: Dash30.

Tool: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $65-$150. fordidahocenter.com.

Warren Dunes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Shrine Basement, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door. Opening: Los Syringas, Mylo Bybee.

Actor/comedian Adam Sandler will bring the I Missed You Tour to the Ford Idaho Center on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Oct. 15

Adam Sandler: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$169.50. fordidahocenter.com.

Bowling for Soup: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30. Ticketmaster. Opening: Mest, Authority Zero.

Leah Kate: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20 general, $75 VIP. TicketWeb.

Mike and the Moonpies: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb. Opening: Taylor Hunnicutt.

Oct. 18

Black Veil Brides/VV: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $43. Ticketmaster. Opening: Dark Divine.

Tommy Castro and The Painkillers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St., Boise. $3. eventbrite.com. $35 at the door. Opening: Deanna Bogart.

Oct. 20

$uicideboy$: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $96.95-$182.25. Ticketmaster. Special guests: Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez.

Dwight Yoakam: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $45-$149.50. fordidahocenter.com.

Oct. 21

Bryan Callen: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.50-$125. Ticketmaster.

Guns N’ Roses will perform at the Ford Idaho Center on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Oct. 22

Guns N’ Roses: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, Ford Idaho Center Arena, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $69.50-$350. fordidahocenter.com.