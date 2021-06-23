Don’t Regret Announcing Playing XI Beforehand: Virat Kohli

Troubled and then dismissed in both innings by Kyle Jamieson, his teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Indian captain Virat Kohli was all praise for the pacer who won the Player of the Match award in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in the Ageas Bowl, with the rain marred Test needing the whole of the Reserve Day to produce a result.

“Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He's had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award,” Kohli said after the game.

According to Kohli, the difference in the match was on the morning of the Reserve Day when the Kiwi bowlers turned on the heat. Jamieson and Trent Boult dismissed Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane before pressing further and wrapping up the innings for 170, leaving themselves a target of 139.

“This morning was the difference where their bowlers executed their plans to perfection and didn't give us scoring opportunities. We were 30-40 short of giving them a good target. I don't regret announcing my XI beforehand, because you need an all-rounder in the side but we made a unanimous decision that these are the best XI we can take into the park.”

“They've shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win. It was difficult to get momentum on Day 2, and we did really well with the ball in the first innings.”

Touching on the topic of prioritising the longest format, Kohli reiterated that Test cricket was the most important.

“It's great for the game (WTC) and the more Test cricket is given importance, the better it will be for international cricket. It's a great move by ICC. Test cricket is the heartbeat of the game. It's a long summer ahead and we are really looking forward to the next series (Tests against England).”

For Kohli and India, up next is a five-match Test series against England.

