Don’t rage against an entire festival over Zack de la Rocha’s no-show

Rebecca Nicholson
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Amy Harris/Invision/AP</span>
Photograph: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

I realised that if I were to delve into the tattered remnants of Reading and Leeds festival memories, which is something I only do under duress and if absolutely necessary, like washing the car, then it isn’t really the performances that stand out. I remember my post-A-level Leeds for the burning lavatories, while as a music journalist at Reading, I recall trying to gently cajole a notoriously prickly member of an indie band into wearing a fake moustache for a photoshoot (he declined).

I can remember seeing bands I wanted to see, and bands I didn’t, and being disappointed and impressed in both scenarios. But I don’t think I have ever gone to a festival with the aim of seeing one act and one act alone.

Rage Against the Machine have had to pull out of their headline slot at next weekend’s Reading and Leeds, and other European shows, owing to “medical guidance” over an injury sustained by singer Zack de la Rocha. They have been replaced by the 1975, to the displeasure of some Rage fans, who, perhaps reasonably, have argued that, genre-wise, the swap is not like for like. After some initial confusion and a change.org petition, some fans have been issued refunds for their tickets.

Morally, though, should fans be entitled to get their money back if a headliner changes? Rage were playing their first UK shows in over a decade and if they are your favourite band, I can see why you might cough up for a day ticket just to see them. Ultimately, though, that’s a risk, because it isn’t a Rage Against the Machine show. It’s a festival, and there are other acts playing, and there is so much more to see and do. You’re paying for that, too. I am old now and therefore would rather have a root canal without anaesthetic than go to Reading or Leeds for the weekend – as it should be – but what a shame, not to be open to more than precisely what you expected to see.

Besides, genre is in such a state of chaos, with most acts borrowing bits from everywhere, that even on the traditionally rock/metal day that Rage were due to top, the lineup is still pretty broad, if not leaning towards pop. It was never going to be Download with Halsey or Bastille or Run the Jewels so high up on the bill. The other acts who pulled out to go to the MTV awards instead, though, are a different story. They should be paying for every one of their disappointed fans’ tickets from their own pockets.

Tom Kerridge: Critics, don’t bite the hand that feeds you

Tucking in: Tom Kerridge.
Tucking in: Tom Kerridge. Photograph: West Contemporary Gallery/PA

Last week, the chef Tom Kerridge, who owns Britain’s only pub with two Michelin stars, patiently and carefully explained to the Times why he could work to campaign against the shameful rise of child food poverty in the UK (along with Marcus Rashford) while also cooking and selling expensive food in his fancy restaurant.

He likened eating at The Hand and Flowers to a “ride in a Bentley” and gave a breakdown of the cost of good quality ingredients, qualified staff, overheads and VAT. The issue at hand, or at The Hand, is a steak and chips, for which he charges £87. (I’m salivating over the idea of its £26.50 strawberry and salted biscuit souffle, but each to their own.) Kerridge explained that he would be lucky to make a profit of £9 on the dish, most of which would be put back into the business anyway.

There is something snide and disingenuous about critics sneering that his food is expensive, as if that makes him a hypocrite in his campaigning work. The idea that he can’t fight for ordinary people to be able to afford to eat at all, while also having a restaurant that caters to people who can afford to splash out (and given that the rich are only getting richer, that seems like a sound business plan), is nonsense. But if the finger is pointed at Kerridge, then I suppose for a moment it isn’t pointing where it should be: at people for whom an £87 steak is nothing or at people who, like Liz Truss, insist on spending £1,400 of taxpayers’ money on a luxury lunch at a private club owned by a Tory party donor.

Mariah Carey: All she wants for Christmas is it all to herself

Festive monopoly: Mariah Carey.
Festive monopoly: Mariah Carey. Photograph: AP

One of the many joys of Mariah Carey, and there are so many, is that whenever you think she has reached maximum Mariah, that the Mariah-meter has tipped into the red and is in danger of smashing the glass, she pushes it just that little bit further. Last year, Carey’s legal team filed a petition to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas”, which would mean that only she could use the phrase, arguing that her 1994 megahit All I Want For Christmas Is You means she is synonymous with the festive season.

The petition was made public in July, giving people the chance to object and, by Santa, did some other Queens of Christmas step forward to object. Songwriter Elizabeth Chan, who only releases Christmas-themed songs and albums, has filed a formal objection, while Darlene Love, of Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) fame, said that David Letterman gave her the title Queen of Christmas 29 years ago and “at 81 years old I’m NOT changing anything”. If Carey’s petition were to succeed, it might end up being more Grinch-like than fairy at the top of the tree. Still, you can’t get more camp than trying to trademark Christmas.

• Rebecca Nicholson is an Observer columnist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Moving Yusei Kikuchi to bullpen was Blue Jays’ only sensible option

    Yusei Kikuchi has struggled mightily in the first year of a three-year, $36-million deal he signed with the Blue Jays last offseason.

  • CEBL's Guelph Nighthawks relocating to Calgary for 2023 season

    One of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six franchises is moving across the country. The league announced on Wednesday that it is relocating the Guelph Nighthawks to Calgary in time for the 2023 season. The team, which will play out of Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will be renamed and rebranded. Commissioner Mike Morreale said in a press release that the league has been eyeing a move to Calgary "for a long time." "Relocating a franchise from our smallest market to Canada's thir

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle