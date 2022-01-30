If you don’t like it, go private: what my maternity clinic said over scans delay

Jedidajah Otte
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Getty Images

Alison, 38, gave birth to her son in June 2021 at a busy London hospital.

“We had exemplary care during delivery, and the midwives looking after me during my antenatal care were likewise fantastic,” she recalls.

“However, I didn’t see a midwife face-to-face between my nine-week intake appointment and my 30th week of pregnancy. Then I saw nobody again until I was 34 weeks pregnant, and the next time I was seen was at 38 weeks, even though you’re supposed to be seen weekly at that stage.”

At Alison’s two-week postpartum check-up, she had to have her stitches examined in a chair as no other facilities were free.

“The ward was so full they’d had to close the birth centre; labour and delivery was full, and I met two women labouring in the early stages of their induction in the hallway. The midwives that came to do home visits were rushed and left me in tears every time,” she says.

All NHS staff she came into contact with throughout her maternity care were clearly overworked, Alison says, but doing their best.

“There was just no availability on the system, no capacity.”

Jedidajah Otte.
Jedidajah Otte. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

Alison’s experience chimes well with my own. When an A&E doctor explained calmly last June that I was suffering from early pregnancy malaise, I reluctantly decided to go back to the London hospital where I had given birth eight years before.

My high-risk twin pregnancy had ended in premature birth at 24 weeks and tragedy – with one baby dying after a three-month battle in intensive care. Throughout my antenatal journey, crucial appointments had been cancelled due to staffing issues, with the result that nobody picked up on early signs of premature labour, until it was too late for intervention.

My hopes of receiving better care this time, assuming the trust would be aware of my history, evaporated quickly. By nearly 15 weeks of pregnancy, I had still not been seen by anyone, with text messages supposed to inform me of appointments failing to arrive.

When I queried why I had been given a date for a scan two weeks after the latest possible date such a screening could give a diagnosis of chromosomal abnormality, a clinic receptionist told me I should go private if I didn’t like my appointments. A complaint triggered an apology from the trust’s chief executive months later for protracted problems in the booking process, as well as an apology from the deputy head of midwifery for the receptionist’s “inappropriate” advice.

By then, I had forked out hundreds of pounds for a private scan and private appointment with an obstetric consultant at the hospital. I was promptly referred for specialist antenatal monitoring on the NHS, and have received excellent care ever since, but plagued by the knowledge that my ability to pay had got the ball rolling.

Kerrie, 31, a solicitor from Leicestershire, is one of hundreds of women who responded to a callout I launched via Community, the home of readers’ content on the Guardian and Observer’s website. I wanted to find out how others had experienced NHS maternity care in England over the past year, but I was taken aback by the sheer number of responses from virtually every corner of the country.

Overhead view of newborn boy with hat in hospital bassinet
Long delays in scans during pregnancy have left women anxious about their baby’s health. Photograph: Cavan Images/Getty

Like me, Kerrie saw no other way but to shell out hundreds of pounds for private scans during her pregnancy last year, as her trust only offered her appointments outside the windows in which they could be performed.

“Every scan was beyond the normal NHS care timescale. I couldn’t have an NHS scan for Down’s syndrome because I was only offered a date after 14 weeks of pregnancy, which is too late,” she says. “My only option was to go private, according to my midwife, who recommended a screening that cost £450.”

All Kerrie’s midwife appointments also took place later than they should have. When there were concerns for her baby’s growth in her second trimester, she waited nearly two weeks for a scan that should have happened within 72 hours.

Last summer the Care Quality Commission’s chief inspector of hospitals told a parliamentary inquiry that inspections had found that 38% of NHS maternity services “require improvement for safety” – more than in any other medical speciality. A report by the Commons health and social care committee on maternity safety in England subsequently concluded that staffing numbers are the most essential building block in providing safe care, and that progress is urgently needed as far as continuity and personalisation of care is concerned.

But in many parts of the country the pandemic appears to have reduced NHS capacities for well-run maternity provision in the long term. Hollie, 30, from Staffordshire, who is expecting her second child, found that lack of continuity was precisely what made her antenatal care problematic. “It has been minimal and lacking, purely for the fact that midwives are understaffed and overworked,” she says. “In 30 weeks of pregnancy, I met my real midwife once, but saw four other midwives who knew nothing about me, so appointments were all a repeat of the last one. I rarely got a chance to voice my concerns.” Her local hospital stopped its childbirth services during the pandemic, so her nearest hospital is now more than 40 minutes away.

It was the worst experience of my life. I was left alone for hours, in the dark, without pain relief. I nearly gave birth in the corridor

Gemma, 34, Woking

“I’m being sent all over Staffordshire for appointments. I don’t drive and have a four-year-old – the whole situation is very stressful. Compared with my first pregnancy, I’m finding it incredibly difficult to get the support I need,” Hollie says.

For some women, draconian Covid regulations in hospitals and serious staff shortages have led to highly traumatising experiences.

Rachael, 31, from Deal, Kent, is still processing the birth of her son, Ollie, in June 2021.

“I felt really let down,” she says, “although I am extremely grateful that Ollie was born safely with the help of hard-working professionals.”

Her 33-hour excruciating labour was marred by disagreements between doctors and midwives, poor communication and agonisingly long waits in corridors due to capacity issues. “I felt brutalised. I was in so much pain. I don’t want to scare prospective mums, but it really wasn’t OK. I do feel that understaffing affected my care, communication, but also compassion.”

Gemma, 34, from Woking, Surrey, gave birth to her second child in September 2020. Although she had significantly less contact with healthcare staff than in her first pregnancy, and was unnerved that many appointments happened over the phone, she found the care leading up to the birth OK.

“The birth, however, was the single worst experience of my life,” she says. “Partners were not allowed in until active labour, so I was induced on my own. Staff refused to touch me to comfort me because of Covid, and due to understaffing I was left alone for hours, in the dark, without pain relief. I was crying for help, but nobody came.”

Edyta, 37, a healthcare assistant from Rugby, had a similarly “appalling” birth experience. “The maternity ward was so understaffed it felt dangerous. On my first night on the ward, a nurse came and said, ‘I apologise in advance in case you’ll feel abandoned, but it’s just me and one healthcare assistant.’” Like nearly all those who got in touch, Edyta blames staffing levels, not staff. “There are not enough of them, and they are run into the ground. It has put me off wanting another baby for now, but if I was to have more in future, I would consider going abroad to give birth, where going private is cheaper.”

Related: A strategy for women’s health in England: six areas of focus

Jon Skewes, executive director for external relations at the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), said: “Countless independent reviews of maternity services have cited staff shortages as a potential risk to safety and quality of care. The RCM has been raising concerns about this for over a decade, yet successive governments have chosen not to listen. There are massive pressures on maternity services and the wider NHS because of the pandemic. That has meant sometimes some services had to be adapted or restricted, such as fewer in-person appointments. All these decisions were made with a heavy heart because midwives know how important this is to women.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Despite pressures and the impact Covid has undoubtedly had on staffing, the NHS remains one of the safest places in the world to give birth and services have continued to see women and their babies throughout the pandemic. In addition, the NHS has invested a further £95 million this year to boost workforce numbers, training and leadership.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Herdman draws on players from clubs in 11 countries for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

    Coach John Herdman has drawn on players from clubs in 11 different countries for three crucial World Cup qualifiers. While some players were still in transit after weekend club matches, the Canadian men held their first practice Monday afternoon at Inter Miami's training ground in Fort Lauderdale. They face a challenging schedule with three matches in three countries across seven days, starting Thursday in Honduras. After taking on the 76th-ranked Hondurans, the 40th-ranked Canadian men host the

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran