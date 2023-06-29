Don’t pity the poor wounded souls of the privileges committee – they are baying for blood

The privileges committee has reacted with fury to those who criticised its report into Boris Johnson - House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA

Pity the poor wounded souls of the privileges committee. Some people said some nasty things and now they are vewy vewy angwy.

Actually, don’t pity them – they are baying for blood. Imagine the plot of Taken but with the world’s pettiest people instead of Liam Neeson.

Their quest for vengeance has now come to the Commons – so desperate are they to prove they’re not a kangaroo court, they released a special report demanding punitive sanctions against every MP who branded them a kangaroo court. Not for nothing is it called the privileges committee.

Given that several of the offending MPs have already reiterated their remarks, we can presumably expect a third report into criticism of the report into the report.

I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the Privileges Committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt by gestures and other actions. Had it been in a law court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the Committee needs to be earned. pic.twitter.com/t8qpglLIB3 — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) June 29, 2023

Fasten your seatbelts, we could be in for a bumpy few millennia. The year is 4323 AD and in the irradiated remains of the Palace of Westminster, Labour MPs are still slapping themselves on the back about the privileges committee report into Boris Johnson’s misdemeanours and Harriet Harman’s besmirched pride.

By now, they are on their 57,000th iteration of reports into reports. It’s like an MC Escher lithograph masquerading as parliamentary procedure.

Back in 2023, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire assumed her usual demeanour for her weekly joust with Penny Mordaunt – that of the world’s most passive aggressive children’s TV presenter.

She noted the Court of Appeal’s Rwanda ruling with glutinous satisfaction and posed a series of complaints to the Prime Minister, despite him not actually being there.

Chief among her demands was for Sunak to issue a personal condemnation of all those naughty parliamentarians who’d criticised the committee. Politics by Violet Elizabeth Bott.

Another absentee was Sir Keir Starmer – not that this stopped Debbonaire indulging in some weapons-grade bottom-kissing. She referred to him as “a man of honour and integrity who will restore trust in politics”. The Chamber looked unconvinced.

SNP spokesman Deirdre Brock – Mordaunt’s usual punchbag of choice – was away this week, banging the drum for Scottish independence at a conference in Canada. Her replacement, Richard Thomson, opened with a lame pun on the Victorian concept of the “Penny Dreadful”, as he half-jokingly begged the Leader of the House for a withering put-down to secure viral YouTube status.

Given the SNP’s recent troubles, perhaps he’s plotting a career move as a social media influencer. Either way, it was a bit like watching a sixth former try to flirt with a supply teacher.

Mordaunt hit back with one of her pre-rehearsed gags, featuring campervans and broken-down ferries. This raised some isolated titters in the Chamber – though fewer than usual. Between inflation, mortgage rates and now Rwanda, there’s not much for a Tory backbencher to laugh about these days.

