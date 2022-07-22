‘I don’t pay my wallpaper bills’: Cassetteboy uses Destiny’s Child mashup to take aim at Boris Johnson

Cassetteboy have released their latest mash-up, which takes aim at Boris Johnson and his fall from national grace over the past month.

Released on Friday (22 July), the mash-up is set to Paul Woolford and Pessto’s remix of “Bills, Bills, Bills” titled “Can You Pay”.

In it, the comedy music duo combine the remix of the 1999 Destiny’s Child hit with clips of multiple Boris Johnson speeches from his time as prime minister.

“Can you pay my bills, can you pay my telephone bills,” Johnson says in the one-and-a-half-minute video, with the comedy musician satirising the Wallpapergate scandal, seen by many as the beginning of his downfall.

More to follow.