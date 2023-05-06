Don’t panic about misogyny – the toxic male is as old as history itself

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate arrives for an appeal against preventive detention at the Bucharest Court, in Bucharest, Romania, 02 May 2023. - ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA-EFE

The internet magnifies the potential of everything, for good or ill. And ill includes the toxic male – a breed of men who behave in an unhinged, aggressive, woman-hating and permanently self-pitying fashion. Some call them disenfranchised or alienated; poor souls who have lost their role in society. I call them brats who need jobs and a good kick up the backside.

And one has the distinct impression that we are in a period of particular horror where the less-fair sex are concerned. The plague of incels, some of whom have committed murder out of misogynistic resentment, has for years cast a shadow. But since the explosion in public awareness of Andrew Tate, the reigning king of toxic masculinity, the problem has been brought home to many more people.

Since the reinstatement on Twitter last November of manosphere bigwig Tate – who in his adoptive home of Romania is facing charges including rape and people trafficking – he has gained six million more followers. Teachers and parents the world over are terrified about how often his nasty credo and meaningless missives crop up on boys’ phones in schools.

Tik Tok videos with the hashtag #AndrewTate have been viewed more than 13 billion times. Now banned, Tate’s videos said women belong to their boyfriends, that those who don’t stay at home are “hoes”, and that women who are raped “bear responsibility” for the attacks. More recently he has been spouting about “festihoes” – women who go to festivals in search of influential men – and “vaxihoes”, women who “got injected with DNA-altering poison because the TV said so”.

But should we really be at panic stations about Tate and his armies of fans? Is this the most toxic masculinity has ever been? Should we be wringing our hands about a unique moment of masculinity in crisis? I think not.

On one hand, despite the likes of the awful Tate, who merely channel the most vulgar tropes of age-old misogyny, men in general, at least in the West, have never been less sexist. Most have submitted without violent outbreaks or even particularly bad will to the enormous gains of women in the past 40 years, which have seen them outpaced in schools, higher education and in many parts of the workforce. Most have embraced the enrichment of the world that came with equality for women in the workplace and elsewhere. And many now play a role, ever-closer to equal, in the raising of children; men do more, not less, housework than they used to, though still far less than women.

Story continues

Alongside this acceptance of gender equality among most men has come a predictable backlash to women’s gains by some. What we are seeing now is nothing new.

Toxic masculinity has been stalking lands for millennia. It was rampant in ancient Greece and Rome. Medieval and Renaissance Europe was throbbing with it. Take Thomas Aquinas. Inspired by Aristotle, the 13th-century theologian thought women were “deficiens et occasionatus” (defective and misbegotten).

In late 19th-century Britain, there was a new type of toxic masculinity: the woman-hating, family-despising bachelor who had come through schools in which, for the first time, aggression-enshrining sport had become mandatory. Historians write about the late Victorian “flight from domesticity”: the wholesale rejection of family life by some men as a reaction to women’s growing emancipation. Tate’s precursors chose to live exclusively among men, fraternising with women exclusively for sex. These toxic bachelors were the secular antecedents of today’s MGTOWs (men going their own way).

The next big period of women’s gains, with the granting of the vote in 1918 and 1928, the period of sexual libertinism in the 1920s and 30s and women running the country during the war, was brought to a sharp end following the Second World War. The government commanded women to down tools and be nice and gentle wifeys in the home.

And again, like clockwork, the decade following the Women’s Liberation Movement saw the emergence of a number of famous Andrew Tate prototypes – all of whom blamed women for emasculating them with their pesky demands for equality. Prominent examples include polemicist George Gilder who proudly embraced the title of “America’s number-one anti-feminist”. In 1974 Time magazine fondly described the 34-year-old then bachelor as “the nation’s leading male chauvinist pig author”. Gilder expatiated on women “displacing more and more men at work” and prophesied they would soon “emasculate the political order itself”.

In his diatribe Men and Marriage, Gilder penned a fable “The Princess and the Barbarian”, a cautionary tale for single career girls, about an unhappily liberated woman called Susan working at a publisher called Rancour House. Meanwhile erstwhile feminist political scientist Warren Farrell attained fame through Why Men Are The Way They Are, which argued that men have become enslaved to women wielding “huge leverage” over them, male dupes merely used for sex by career-mad women. And then there was Robert Bly, who drew huge male crowds to hear him rant about the “soft male”, the victim of the new feminist order.

So should we worry about a crisis of masculinity? Yes, but no more than usual. Masculinity has always been in crisis, and never more so than when women get closer to achieving equality. Tate is vile and he is worrying, but in blaming women for men’s weakness, and espousing male dominance over them as an antidote, he is merely conforming to a very old type.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.