Don’t mix, don’t go hard until the 20th, no shots – and other party season survival tips

Looking at my diary for December I feel an encroaching sense of dread. Events are galloping at us over the horizon like a Mongol horde. If it isn’t a carol concert it’s a festive dinner or an office party or a departmental lunch or a ‘quick half’ with a colleague who normally leaves on the chime of 5pm. There will be mince pies, there may be cocktail sausages, but above all there will be booze. This month is amateur hour, when the normally abstemious loosen their collars just a little. ‘Oh, go on,’ they say. ‘Where were you in the dark days of February?’ I think to myself bitterly, before I accept the invitation.

For the more committed drinkers, December is a challenge. Individually, these events are perfectly agreeable, but when they come in a rush they can become overwhelming. You start to wonder if you’ll ever have a night off again.

It doesn’t help that party month coincides with an experimental approach to drinks. Logically, the fighting season ought to be no time for risks. Keep your head down, leave everything outside off stump and get through to your January detox.

Instead, some people take the opportunity to serve and imbibe some truly insane things. My wife is a case in point. Some years ago we hosted a Christmas party. She had some ancestral memory of a buttered cider recipe and decided to make that, without calling any ancestors to check the details. You were meant to roast the apples in butter. Instead, she roasted them without butter, popped them in the warm, spiced cider and added the butter at the end. The result was a layer of solidified fat on the top of each glass of cider, as though we were serving individual portions of duck pâté with paper straws.

We watched guests discreetly remove the yellowing pucks to drink the cider below.

It was exceptionally bad, but there are plenty of other drinks that emerge from hibernation around now, just in time to ruin your mornings every day until the new year. Mystifying eggnog. Sickly mulled wine, sweetened with long-life orange juice and heated to boiling. Mulled cider, with or without butter. Amaretto, amaretto sour, hot toddies, whisky Macs, Irish coffees. Above all, Bailey’s, curdling in either the glass or the stomach. Combine with the days off work – either official holidays, or those days when there’s no work on and everyone is just limping through the motions – and you have a recipe for chaos.

If you are boozing this Christmas, my advice would be to stick to the classics. Give yourself the gift of not feeling terrible. A glass of Champagne, a rich and fruity festive red wine, a pint of calming ale. Don’t mix. Don’t go too hard until the 20th. No shots. If nothing else, this is in keeping with the religious tradition. It’s a time to be grateful for what we have, but also what we don’t have: a headache. None of the wise men brought aspirin.

